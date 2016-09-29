Doug's name to live on

HONOUR: The late Doug Schofield, with a trophy recognising his fundraising for Bundaberg Region Crime Stoppers Committee, is being honoured by the council.

THE late Doug Schofield's memory will live on in Apple Tree Creek as a plaque bearing his name will be attached to an area he frequented often.

At its ordinary meeting this week, Bundaberg Regional Council agreed to a request from Childers resident Julie Green for a plaque with the inscription Doug Schofield Arena to be placed at the rodeo chutes at Apple Tree Creek Sports Ground.

Division 2 representative Bill Trevor said it was a fitting tribute.

"His involvement as an Isis Shire councillor from 1997 to 2008 and his lengthy presidency of the Isis show society were indicative of his strong desire for community service,” he said.

"Doug revelled around horses and his linkages to the Apple Tree Creek Sports Ground provided the passion for him to make the annual rodeo the incredible success it was.

"Doug was a good friend, a decent man and a pleasure to work with.”

Mrs Green will supply the plaque and arrange the ceremony to officially name the arena.