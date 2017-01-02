Double the trouble for Aussie rules in region

MID AIR BATTLE: Players leap for the ball in last year's grand final between Bay Power and eventual winners The Waves.

A NEW era of Aussie Rules football will begin this season after years of trying and failing.

AFL Wide Bay has joined together with AFL Sunshine Coast to form AFL Wide Bay North Coast.

The new competition will see all senior sides from both associations join to create an eight-team competition.

And the plan is to not stop there.

In a five- to 10-year plan explained to the NewsMail, the new competition aspires to eventually include 16 teams.

This includes the Maryborough Bears coming into the competition in 2018 and a Sunshine Coast side either coming into the competition this year or next year.

AFL Wide Bay wants a new Bundaberg side entered into the competition in the next three years.

AFL Wide Bay president Mark Mason said everyone welcomed the change

"All in all it was very positive between the clubs,” he said.

"Sometimes these things take time and now is the right time from our perspective to start it.”

The competition will also change administrative hands.

AFL Queensland will now run it, with Wide Bay and Sunshine Coast working on building the game in the region.

"It's important to highlight we're not getting taken over,” Mason said.

"We're in a financially stable position and it is something that is happening nationwide.”

The new competition will start in April with fixtures to be decided soon.

At this stage, if eight sides enter, each side will play each other twice over 14 rounds.

Sides would then split into their associations for three more games before playing in an expanded five team competition finals series.

The grand final will be held in Gympie in the first week of September with a draw for the competition expected to be released soon.

See tomorrow's NewsMail for details on what will happen with reserves and juniors.

DETAILS