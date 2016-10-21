Don't wait until it's too late

28°
BEACH conditions are looking a little mixed for the weekend with the likelihood of showers and possibly rain periods developing later in the weekend, but at least the ocean conditions should remain mostly calm for the most part thanks to the forecast light winds.

Today's winds will be from the E/NE at 10-15 knots with minimal chance of rain, so today could well be the one of the best chances for a trip to the beach.

Tomorrow will see the winds change slightly to be from the N/NE to N/NW at 10-15 knots, although the overcast skies will start to develop meaning there could be the chance of showers throughout the day.

Sunday is looking more likely to produce showers and even rain, with the winds set to swing around to be from the W/SW to S/SE at 10-15 knots and maybe stronger through the late afternoon.

Therefore, keep an eye on the sky before planning your trip to the beach and hopefully the rain will stay away so you can enjoy the good swimming conditions.

Swimming

Swimming conditions should be quite good right across the next three days with mostly light winds set to dominate the forecast - northerlies today and tomorrow and then a shift to southerlies by Sunday.

There will be some slight chop on some of the more exposed beaches, but nothing that should bother the swimmers greatly.

The best time for a swim over the next three days will be from late morning to mid afternoon in order to enjoy the high tide conditions, while the best beaches for swimmers today and tomorrow will be Elliott Heads and Kellys Beach, and then on Sunday with the shift in wind direction, Agnes Water, Nielson Park and Moore Park could possibly be the better options.

Please swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you.

Beach patrols

Weekdays - 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only

Tomorrow - 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach and Agnes Water; 1-5pm at Elliott Heads and Moore Park

Sunday - 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park and Agnes Water

Surfing

Local beaches have been producing plenty of small waves over the past few days although these conditions have only really been suited to the mal-riders and SUP paddlers.

The forecast does not look promising for the next few days either, particularly with the northerly winds today and tomorrow, but with this being the case perhaps the northern end of Kellys Beach may be worth a look or around the Elliott River mouth.

Southerlies will return by Sunday, but it is doubtful if the swell will increase greatly. Good luck.

Events

Good luck to our small contingent of local surf lifesavers competing this weekend in Mackay at the 2016 North Australian Surf Lifesaving Championships.

Bundaberg News Mail

