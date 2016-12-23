29°
Don't use us over Christmas unless it is an emergency

23rd Dec 2016 9:47 AM
Maryborough Hospital. Photo: Jocelyn Watts / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Maryborough Hospital. Photo: Jocelyn Watts / Fraser Coast Chronicle Jocelyn Watts

WIDE Bay Hospital and Health Service has urged people to only use them in an emergency ahead of an expected spike in activity.

Emergency departments at Hervey Bay, Maryborough and Bundaberg experience an increase in presentations throughout the holiday period due to a combination of extra visitors to the area, people engaging in more recreational activities and the closure of a number of general practices.

Patients with non-urgent conditions may experience longer waits than normal and are advised to seek alternative medical assistance.

"Our area has people holidaying or visiting family during this time of year which contributes to the increase in emergency department attendances," Acting Chief Executive Debbie Carroll said.

"Since it is the holidays, both visitors and locals may be taking part in recreational activities which can lead to an increase in accidents and result in presentations to the emergency department.

"We do urge people to be safe and try not to make poor decisions, whether they are caused by overenthusiasm due to the excitement of the season, overexerting oneself in the heat or the influence of too much alcohol.

"We would prefer that people enjoy the holidays and not visit the hospital."

Difficulties accessing GP services also plays a part in increased hospital attendance during the holidays.

"Visitors to our region are away from their GP, which may result in them coming into the emergency department for assistance for illnesses and injuries normally treated at a GP," Ms Carroll said.

Due to the increase in presentations, WBHHS is encouraging people to only seek emergency department assistance if it is necessary to use one of a number of alternative options that are available for non-urgent health matters.

"There are a number of after-hours GP clinics and home-visit GP services available across the Wide Bay that are available for non-urgent matters," Ms Carroll said.

"If you need further help these GP services will send you to the emergency department, but if it is not urgent they can provide you with the necessary care and treatment."

While non-urgent cases should seek alternative medical assistance, WBHHS is also urging those with urgent illnesses or injuries not to delay coming in.

"Our emergency departments actually experience spikes in presentations the days after major holidays. Boxing Day is usually significantly busier than Christmas Day," Ms Carroll said.

"Sometimes we have patients present who have held off coming in so they don't miss the Christmas or New Year celebrations. This is never advisable and I urge people to come in immediately if they are injured or sick.

"You may miss out on some family time, but it is better for your health to be treated as soon as possible."

Queensland Health also provides a 24-hour a day telephone health service via 13 HEALTH.

