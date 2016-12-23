Don't forget your penalty rates if working holidays

QUEENSLANDERS who work on public holidays over the Christmas and New Year period have been reminded about penalty rates they are entitled to.

Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace said people who have to be away from their loved ones during the festive break for work purposes are entitled to penalty rates and should make sure they receive their bonus Christmas cheer.

"With five public holidays in less than a fortnight, it's a good idea to check your award or employment agreement to see exactly what you're entitled to,” Ms Grace said.

"Most workers are entitled to penalty rates, but for one reason or another may not get them paid.

"This is an entitlement for working when others are off enjoying the festive season, so make sure you receive the benefit in your pay.”

Ms Grace said people working on public holidays should be paid or compensated exactly what they're entitled to.

"Federal modern awards, enterprise agreements and other registered agreements include provisions for extra pay or public holiday rates, an extra day off or extra annual leave, minimum shift lengths on public holidays, or even substituting a public holiday for another day.

"If the public holiday falls on a day you would normally work, you still get paid for that day, even though you're not required to work,” she said.

If you're not sure about your entitlements, contact the Fair Work Ombudsman's Fair Work Infoline on 13 13 94 or at www.fairwork.gov.au.

Christmas Day

Sunday 25 December 2016 and Tuesday 27 December 2016

Boxing Day

Monday 26 December 2016

New Year's Day

Sunday, January 1 2017 and Monday, January 2 2017

For more information, visit https://www.qld.gov.au/recreation/travel/holidays/public/