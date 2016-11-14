Don't be a foolie at Schoolies

SCHOOL leavers are being urged to look after their mates and celebrate safely, especially when it comes to alcohol and drugs, as Year 12 students bid goodbye to their school years with a bang.

After-formal parties will see young revellers kick off their celebrations all this week before Schoolies officially gets underway on Friday.

Emergency services and front line hospital personnel are offering advice on how to have a good time while staying safe.

Bundaberg police district crime prevention co-ordinator Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said for school leavers who stay close to home or head off to the Gold Coast, Agnes Water or other locations, the message was the same.

"Be safe, watch your mates and be aware of situations you're getting into,” she said.

"Think about the use of social media as well. If they do become intoxicated, where's that photo going to end up, do they know they've had a photo taken and do they know who they're giving their personal details out to?”

Queensland Ambulance Service Bundaberg paramedic Kim Wilkinson said paramedics didn't want to see sick or injured party-goers during end-of-school celebrations.

"Stay staff and watch your mate, if at any time you feel like medical assistance is required, provide first aid, call 000 and stay with your mate until the ambulance arrives,” she said.

"Paramedics are not worried about what age you are when you call, if you've been drinking and you're under age...we're still going to assess you and help you in anyway that we can.

"We understand that there will be drugs out there and party goers may take drugs, when the paramedics turn up if you become unwell please just be honest with us, tell us what you've taken and that will assist you to get the medical attention that's required.”

Bundaberg Hospital nurse educator Dean Little said hospital staff didn't want to see end of school celebrations end with a visit to the emergency room.

"We see a lot of drug and alcohol related presentations and we do see car accidents as well, particularly kids exposing themselves to alcohol and driving.”

For advice about staying safe head online to www.schoolies.qld.gov.au.