Donaldson used ministerial credit card to buy puppets

EMBATTLED Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson has been caught up in another expenses controversy, this time about the purchase of puppets.
The Courier-Mail has revealed Ms Donaldson used a ministerial credit card to buy traditional Indonesian wood puppets while on a trade trip.
During the visit to Jakarta in September, the former agriculture minister bought eight wayang cupumanik puppets for $191.88, telling the Courier she intended to pay cash for the souvenirs, but did not have enough money.
She has since repaid the expenses.
The Courier-Mail also revealed Treasurer and Sports Minister Curtis Pitt charged taxpayers to ferry his son between Cairns and Townsville for an NRL semi-final between the Cowboys and Broncos.
Mr Pitt insisted he was on "official business" and it was essential he and his seven-year-old son was on the same booking so they could sit together.
He has since repaid the expenses.