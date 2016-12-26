Donaldson used ministerial credit card to buy puppets

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson says she has since paid back the money.

EMBATTLED Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson has been caught up in another expenses controversy, this time about the purchase of puppets.

The Courier-Mail has revealed Ms Donaldson used a ministerial credit card to buy traditional Indonesian wood puppets while on a trade trip.

During the visit to Jakarta in September, the former agriculture minister bought eight wayang cupumanik puppets for $191.88, telling the Courier she intended to pay cash for the souvenirs, but did not have enough money.

She has since repaid the expenses.

The Courier-Mail also revealed Treasurer and Sports Minister Curtis Pitt charged taxpayers to ferry his son between Cairns and Townsville for an NRL semi-final between the Cowboys and Broncos.

Mr Pitt insisted he was on "official business" and it was essential he and his seven-year-old son was on the same booking so they could sit together.

He has since repaid the expenses.