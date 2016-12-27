Donaldson under fire from public over puppet purchase

NEGATIVE REACTION: Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson used her government credit card to buy eight puppets while overseas, but has since repaid the money.

REVELATIONS Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson used her taxpayer-funded credit card inappropriately has created a storm on Facebook.

NewsMail readers have called for her sacking after she spent $191.88 on eight puppets while overseas.

Ms Donaldson has since repaid the money and said she only used the card because she did not have enough cash on her.

The expenditure happened at a time she was unable to pay rates on her Burnett Heads home.

The NewsMail's Facebook page had more than 100 comments on the issue.

More than 90% of posters were negative about the former agriculture minister.

Lois Baxter said Ms Donaldson had shown on a number of occasions that she was "just another politician with her snout in the trough”.

"With the ridiculously high salaries they get paid how can she think it's OK to have the taxpayer pick up her expenses,” Ms Baxter said.

"She needs to be given her marching orders.

"The people of Bundaberg deserve someone ethical.”

June Kirk was disgusted.

"I was a Commonwealth public servant with a government credit card I knew it wasn't for my personal use. This woman voted in by constituents must have known better. What a ratbag.”

Some people did support the beleaguered MP.

Emma McDermott wrote: "Best line of the article: 'she has since repaid the expenses' ... how is this news?”

Bill Fernill said there was a lot worse going on in Federal Parliament.

"So, is everyone who's squawking their outrage and frothing at the mouth about this equally outraged at the blatant theft being perpetrated by the Federal LNP? Yes? Super.

"If not... justify your stupidity.”