Donaldson says rates are too high in Bundaberg

MP for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson says the LNP has been silent on rates rises.

LEANNE Donaldson has cried foul over rate rises in Bundaberg saying LNP candidate and sitting Bundaberg councillor David Batt has done nothing to ease ratepayers' pain.

Ms Donaldson made the comments in a Facebook post to her followers as she appeared to defend her record as Bundaberg MP against a social media page she said had been created to bully and threaten her.

"When it comes to the issue of rates, the thing I hear most about is how high they are, having risen over 150% in the past seven years and not a word from our LNP politicians or our current candidate who has been in council for eight years and has been able to do something about exorbitant rate rises but has chosen to vote for rates increases instead,” she wrote.

Last year, Ms Donaldson quit as agriculture minister after it was revealed she owed $8000 in council rates and drove her car unregistered.