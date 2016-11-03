Donaldson on final notice: Premier

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk with Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson before the last election.

LEANNE Donaldson is on her last chance.

That was Premier Annastacia Palasczuk's message to the Bundaberg MP in parliament on Thursday.

Ms Donaldson was forced to apologise to Parliament after it emerged she was nearly three years behind in her rates. She told Parliament she had repaid the nearly $8000.

On Thursday afternoon Ms Donaldson said the Queensland branch of the Labor Party had paid the bill on her behalf. She said she would repay the party.

"I apologise too to the people of Bundaberg. On this matter I have not met the expectations I set for myself as their representative,” she said.

"Due to personal circumstances I was unable to immediately pay the bill myself.

"The Queensland branch of the ALP settled the account with the council yesterday and I will repay the ALP next week.”

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told the parliament during question time the agriculture minister needed to get on with her job.

"Frankly it is unacceptable not to pay your rates notices and she apologised for that,” she said.

"She has come into this house and she has apologised to this house.

"And now I expect her to get on with her job, Mr Speaker. The Deputy Premier and I made it very clear, very clear to the minister this morning that there will be no more chances Mr Speaker.

"That she needs to ensure that everything is in order and that she gets on with her job of delivering for the people of Queensland and the agriculture sector.”

Ms Palaszczuk told parliament Ms Donaldson had not told her of any more outstanding debts.

Ms Donaldson told parliament on Wednesday night said she had not engaged in a "deliberate attempt to avoid paying the rates”. She said a separate, "relatively small” issue with non-payment of mortgage had been "settled quickly”.

