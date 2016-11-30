31°
News

Does this mean we're a step closer to new flight routes?

30th Nov 2016 11:13 AM
INCOMIN AIRLINE: Virgin Australia starts flying over the city of Bundaberg. Photo: Paul Donaldson / NewsMail
INCOMIN AIRLINE: Virgin Australia starts flying over the city of Bundaberg. Photo: Paul Donaldson / NewsMail Paul Donaldson BUN040513VIR5

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BUNDABERG Airport could be a step closer to having flights to destinations other than Brisbane.

The suggestion comes following a record for the 2015/16 financial year that saw 167,128 passengers departing through its gates.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the news showed Bundaberg was one of the fastest growing airports in the country.

"This represented a 6.5% increase over the previous 12 months and places Bundaberg as one of the top five airports in Australia for passenger growth," he said.

"This growth, which bettered the previous record figure of 157,354 set in the 2014/15 financial year, has moved Bundaberg Airport to 29th in the ranking of the top 50 regional airports."

Cr Dempsey said the move from 31st to 29th in the rankings had resulted in Bundaberg surpassing Hervey Bay Airport (30th) for the first time.

"It appears the momentum we have established is showing no signs of stalling at the moment and 2016/17 is shaping as another record year," he said.

"Figures that show Bundaberg Airport set a new monthly throughput figure in October with 15,422 passengers recorded which is around 400 passengers in excess of the previous best set in December last year."

Cr Dempsey said analysing current trends and based on current airline schedules, indications are that the Bundaberg Airport could reach a new record in 2016/17 and is expected to exceed 172,000 passengers.

Council's Tourism and Regional Growth portfolio spokesman Cr Greg Barnes said the numbers provide a substantive argument for future destination expansion and said the council would look forward to having ongoing discussions with the various carriers.

"I believe the vision council demonstrated in the expansion and upgrade to the airport precinct and runway extensions is manifesting itself in further growth, both commercially and in passenger numbers," Cr Barnes said.

"I would also commend our airport staff for the initiatives they have introduced to ensure the airport operates effectively."

Bundaberg News Mail

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Does this mean we're a step closer to new flight routes?

Does this mean we're a step closer to new flight routes?

BUNDABERG Airport could be a step closer to having flights to destinations other than Brisbane.

The story behind The Hungry Tum

NEW ADDITION: Lockie and Gelinda Hawkins in the Hungry Tum café that has the option of delicious sit down meals. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Cafe owners talk about what they've achieved

Christmas events in Bundy - we have you covered

VARIETY SANTA FUN RUN: Josh Freeman and Jono Cormack are encouraging Bundaberg residents to join the jolliest fun run in the world.

Get festive with our whopper list!

Heatwave warning: Ambulance, hospitals on high alert

As the heatwave strikes, make sure you keep cool.

Hospitals and ambulances on high alert as heat wave looms

Local Partners

$600k funding for Bundaberg resilience projects

ALMOST $600,000 of funding for four Bundaberg community resilience projects have been granted boosting the region's capabilities during another flood event.

Crews treat man following truck rollover

Ambulance generic

Ambos kept busy by events all over Queensland

Christmas events in Bundy - we have you covered

VARIETY SANTA FUN RUN: Josh Freeman and Jono Cormack are encouraging Bundaberg residents to join the jolliest fun run in the world.

Get festive with our whopper list!

Head to the sugar museum for a sweet taste of history

Cutting the ribbon to officially open the revamped Sugar Museum at Fairymead House is Mayor Jack Dempsey and Fairymead House Team Leader Hayley Vale.

Learn about the industry that made Bundy what it is

Five things happening in Bundy today

AWAKE: Kate Beckinsale in a scene from the movie Underworld: Awakening that opens next Thursday, March 1 at Bowen Summergarden Cinemas. Photo Event Cinemas, Joe Lederer.

It's bunch of fives times

Hamish and Andy rock 'n' roll Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy rock 'n' roll Rankins Springs

IT'S not every day you find thousands of people in Rankins Springs. But then it's not every day Hamish and Andy come to town.

Nicki Wendt ready for any public backlash from First Contact

Nicki Wendt features in season two of First Contact.

ACTRESS admits to 'racist thoughts' on SBS documentary series.

Evan Rachel Wood: 'I've been raped'

Evan Rachel Wood has been sexually assaulted twice

Matthew McConaughey still scared of his mother

She may be 84 but Matthew McConaughey is still scared of her

Amber Rose quits social media

Amber Rose has temporarily quit social media

Dannii Minogue 'best mentor' Kylie

Dannii Minogue is grateful for sister Kylie being a "guiding light"

John Travolta advised by Tom Hanks to accept role

Some very big names swayed Travolta on Simpson show

OUTSTANDING VALUE BRICK HOME

22 Pettigrew Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,900

Positioned in an ever popular location is this must see 3 bedroom brick home with no rear neighbours, large out door entertaining and room for a shed at the rear...

A STUNNING 365M2 HOME ON A SERENE 1 ACRE BLOCK OF LAND

38 Zorzan Drive, Gooburrum 4670

House 5 2 4 $520,000

On offer here is a stunning home situated in a premier acreage estate well out of flood comprising of upmarket executive homes. The estate features town water and...

ACRE RES B VERY CLOSE TO HINKLER

14 Arthur Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 5 5 $220,000.00

There is not another Res B block of this size and this close to town that has never been inundated. Opportunity knocks for the astute developer A full quarter...

IT&#39;S ALL DONE- READY TO MOVE IN

50 Anderson Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $259,000

Situated in popular Avenell Heights central to all amenities sits this immaculate air-conditioned low set 3 bedroom brick home. The house proud owners have the...

AMAZING SERENE RURAL LIFESTYLE

17 Mark Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $419,000

A serene acreage property offering the most tranquil of rural settings to enjoy from your back veranda that runs the full length of the home. This home is all...

QUALITY HOME IN A QUALITY LOCATION

125 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 4 $389,000

Situated in a well elevated position and conveniently located just a few minutes to Bundaberg's major retail hub of Sugarland Shopping town, primary school, 5...

BRAND NEW PRICE- ONE OF THE LARGEST AND FINEST OF HOMES IN CORAL GARDENS

13 Coral Garden Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 5 3 2 $689,000

Have a look at this one, the price has just been dropped to $689,000 making it outstanding value for money. Coral Gardens is one of Bundaberg's most prestige...

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINING HOME - 2 LIVING AREAS + POOL + 6 x 6 SHED + SOLAR

29 Maughan Street, Thabeban 4670

House 3 2 2 $339,000

Get in and be ready for Christmas in this fantastic entertaining home that will be sure to tick the boxes and satisfy all members of the family. Attributes of...

POOL+ MULTIPLE LIVING AREAS IN GREAT LOCATION

3 Somers Street, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 2 $289,000

Santa has arrived early with this great size and priced to sell 3 bedroom home suited to those wanting extra space and size at an affordable price. Attributes of...

FIRST CLASS POSITION TO BE SOLD - ABSOLUTELY IMMACULATE

193 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy ocean front perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings with expansive and unrestrictive views that are...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!