Does this mean we're a step closer to new flight routes?

BUNDABERG Airport could be a step closer to having flights to destinations other than Brisbane.

The suggestion comes following a record for the 2015/16 financial year that saw 167,128 passengers departing through its gates.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the news showed Bundaberg was one of the fastest growing airports in the country.

"This represented a 6.5% increase over the previous 12 months and places Bundaberg as one of the top five airports in Australia for passenger growth," he said.

"This growth, which bettered the previous record figure of 157,354 set in the 2014/15 financial year, has moved Bundaberg Airport to 29th in the ranking of the top 50 regional airports."

Cr Dempsey said the move from 31st to 29th in the rankings had resulted in Bundaberg surpassing Hervey Bay Airport (30th) for the first time.

"It appears the momentum we have established is showing no signs of stalling at the moment and 2016/17 is shaping as another record year," he said.

"Figures that show Bundaberg Airport set a new monthly throughput figure in October with 15,422 passengers recorded which is around 400 passengers in excess of the previous best set in December last year."

Cr Dempsey said analysing current trends and based on current airline schedules, indications are that the Bundaberg Airport could reach a new record in 2016/17 and is expected to exceed 172,000 passengers.

Council's Tourism and Regional Growth portfolio spokesman Cr Greg Barnes said the numbers provide a substantive argument for future destination expansion and said the council would look forward to having ongoing discussions with the various carriers.

"I believe the vision council demonstrated in the expansion and upgrade to the airport precinct and runway extensions is manifesting itself in further growth, both commercially and in passenger numbers," Cr Barnes said.

"I would also commend our airport staff for the initiatives they have introduced to ensure the airport operates effectively."