Does it get more Aussie than this? Roos get their box on

PUNCHING ON: Two kangaroos boxing in Bargara, videoed by Jane Irwin.

THE new lamb ad isn't the most Aussie thing on the internet this morning.

Bargara resident Jane Irwin awoke at 5.30am to her Jack Russell barking, and peered out the window to see a fight in broad daylight.

Two young kangaroos were punching on, right there on Holland St.

Jane said she stayed well away and shot a video of the antics from indoors.

"They can be quite vicious," she said.

Her late father Bevan Irwin was attacked by a large male eastern grey kangaroo in 2014 and his injuries were so bad he was put in intensive care.

Before that, no instances of aggression towards humans had been recorded by the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection, but roos are a regular sight in the area.

"I see them every day," Jane said.

"I've only seen them fight once before, but never this close.

"The other day there were a couple eating grass in our front yard."

The two fighters carried on for around two minutes before moving on, she said.

The video was cause for excitement on Bargara Facebookers.

"Still more entertaining than a Mayweather fight," Damien Clifford wrote.

Agnes Wright-Karpati said the fight did not look too serious.

"Looks like two "teenagers" probing each others strength," she wrote.

"The third one trying to stop them. I still wouldn't like to be near them."

To report aggressive behaviour of an animal call the EHP on 1300 130 372.