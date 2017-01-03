Do you want a burger to go with that shake? Yes

ROCK ON: Sophie Strunks serves up super shakes and soda floats at RJ's Rock 'n' Roll Diner.

ROCK 'n' roll is here to stay in Bundy, with the soft opening of the region's latest restaurant offering - RJ's Rock 'n' Roll Diner.

Rocker and business proprietor Rob Newitt said since opening last Thursday, 45kg of mince had been consumed in one day and 45kg of bacon in two days.

There has been a steady stream of customers, with between 300 and 400 through the doors each day for the first three days, giving Rob a confidence boost coming into the new year.

"The diner was full, they were backed up from the centre post to outside the door waiting ... it was like a boat pulled up out in the car park,” he said.

"Most of the comments have been that Bundy needs this.”

The burgers and milkshakes have thus far proved most popular with diners, ringing through the tills.

Rob has spent many hours making sure even the small things retain that rock 'n' roll feel, from the naming of the burgers (the Elvis Beef Burger, Fonzy Bacon and Egg Burger and Patsy Cline Vegetarian Burger), to the jukebox that sits in the corner and the wall-length etched glass photo of James Dean casting a smouldering eye over diners.

Karaoke lovers are in for a treat too this Friday with the first session scheduled from 9-11pm.

Sample menu

Old Time Rock & Roll Soda Float$7.50

Dean Martin Margherita pizza$8 (small)

Fonzy Bacon and Egg Burger$9.95

Elvis Beef Burger$8.50

RJ's is open Mon-Thurs 6.30am-10.30pm; Fri-Sat 6.30am-12am; Sun 6.30am-10.30pm