29°
News

Do you want a burger to go with that shake? Yes

Hayley Nissen | 3rd Jan 2017 5:23 PM
ROCK ON: Sophie Strunks serves up super shakes and soda floats at RJ's Rock 'n' Roll Diner.
ROCK ON: Sophie Strunks serves up super shakes and soda floats at RJ's Rock 'n' Roll Diner. Craig Warhurst

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ROCK 'n' roll is here to stay in Bundy, with the soft opening of the region's latest restaurant offering - RJ's Rock 'n' Roll Diner.

Rocker and business proprietor Rob Newitt said since opening last Thursday, 45kg of mince had been consumed in one day and 45kg of bacon in two days.

There has been a steady stream of customers, with between 300 and 400 through the doors each day for the first three days, giving Rob a confidence boost coming into the new year.

"The diner was full, they were backed up from the centre post to outside the door waiting ... it was like a boat pulled up out in the car park,” he said.

"Most of the comments have been that Bundy needs this.”

The burgers and milkshakes have thus far proved most popular with diners, ringing through the tills.

Rob has spent many hours making sure even the small things retain that rock 'n' roll feel, from the naming of the burgers (the Elvis Beef Burger, Fonzy Bacon and Egg Burger and Patsy Cline Vegetarian Burger), to the jukebox that sits in the corner and the wall-length etched glass photo of James Dean casting a smouldering eye over diners.

Karaoke lovers are in for a treat too this Friday with the first session scheduled from 9-11pm.

Sample menu

  • Old Time Rock & Roll Soda Float$7.50
  • Dean Martin Margherita pizza$8 (small)
  • Fonzy Bacon and Egg Burger$9.95
  • Elvis Beef Burger$8.50

RJ's is open Mon-Thurs 6.30am-10.30pm; Fri-Sat 6.30am-12am; Sun 6.30am-10.30pm

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  whatson

How five major Bundaberg streets got their names

How five major Bundaberg streets got their names

THEY'RE streets most of us will travel on nearly every day.

Funeral for Bucca brothers

Brothers Chris Holmes and Leith Wakeham.

Ceremony to be held on Cummins Rd

23 new things happening in the Bundy region in 2017

Region's in for a ripper year

Bundy expert: 'Segregate girls for science'

An education expert claims girls would learn better alone.

Education specialist says a new approach is needed

Local Partners

Beach goers asked to take care of valuables over the summer

Holiday makers asked to make sure they keep an eye on keys on the beach

RATS OF TOBRUK: Noel followed in his father's footsteps

Rat of Tobruk Noel Branch, pictured far left.

Family heard few war stories from Rat of Tobruk

Do you want a burger to go with that shake? Yes

ROCK ON: Sophie Strunks serves up super shakes and soda floats at RJ's Rock 'n' Roll Diner.

45kg of beef eaten in one day

Beating the holiday boredom in Bundy

HOLIDAY FUN: Jorja Ohlbrecht at Bundy Bowl and Leisure on Friday, 3 April 2015. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

No need to be bored this holidays

WHAT'S ON: New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

Five things you need to know

CES 2017: Who will be the Celine Dion of gadgets?

CES 2017: Who will be the Celine Dion of gadgets?

Walking through the streets of Vegas ahead of the world’s biggest consumer electronics show, you can see a lot of parallels.

The man behind the music of Moana

Musician Opetaia Foa'i performs onstage at the world premiere of Disney's Moana.

Opetaia Foa’i wrote and performed the movie's theme song.

Bindi Irwin gushes as she reunites with boyfriend Chandler

“I missed you so much. Incredibly thankful to have you back."

MOVIE REVIEW: Assassin's Creed shows promise despite faults

Ariane Labed and Michael Fassbender play master assassins in the movie Assassin's Creed.

LATEST video game adaptation has the makings of a good movie.

FINALLY: Ed Sheeran about to drop new music, he reckons

ED SHEERAN is back ... almost.

A whale of a good time for young theatre goers

A scene from the stage show The Snail and the Whale.

CHILDREN'S book The Snail and The Whale adapted for the stage.

Naturalist Steve Backshall on tour in Queensland this week

Adventurer and TV presenter Steve Backshall at the top of the worlds highest waterfall, Angel Falls, in the Canaima National Park in Venezuela.

Deadly 60 host visiting QPAC with his new live show Pole to Pole.

GREAT STREET APPEAL + POOL + 9M x 6M SHED IN IDEAL LOCATION

20 Tarakan Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $249,000

With fantastic street appeal in the ideal location is this must see 3 bedroom plus office home that will certainly impress those who inspect with the added extras...

THE IDEAL VILLA COMPLEX - YOU WILL LOVE LIVING HERE

17 / 6 Miller Street, Norville 4670

Unit 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Ideally located in the private, secure and well maintained complex "Palm Garden Villas" is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom villa situated just a short walking...

FANTASTIC POSITION AND PRICE

146a Byrne Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 1 2 $199,000

Great positioned property ideal for the astute investor or first home buyer with a current rental appraisal of $290.00 per week. Located in Millbank, this must...

2 LIVING, OFFICE, POOL AND OPPOSITE PARK LAND

11 Sloane Street, Kalkie 4670

House 3 2 5 $339,000

Looking directly over park land is this 2 story home that will suit any family looking for that bit extra additional space and with a location within walking...

WHY BOTHER BUILDING - MODERN WITH THE NECESSITIES

1 Foster Drive, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $318,000

This modern brick rendered home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a neat and tidy low maintenance property without going through the hassle...

VACANT AND READY TO GO - BE SETTLED FOR THE NEW YEAR HERE

12 Sutherland Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR VALUE FOR MONEY THEN LOOK NO FURTHER THAN HERE - DOUBLE SHED + CARAVAN BAY + POOL + 2 LARGE LIVING AREAS IN FANTASTIC 100% FLOOD FREE...

DIRECT ACCESS ONTO ARCHIES BEACH AND UNRESTRICTED VIEWS

61 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 $1,290,000

Enjoy beachfront perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings and is one of only a few privileged homes to enjoy...

WHAT COULD YOU USE THIS FOR? DIVERSE RANGE OF OPPORTUNITIES

29a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

Commercial Uses and possibilities are endless with approx. 390m2 under roof lending itself ... Offers Over...

Uses and possibilities are endless with approx. 390m2 under roof lending itself to a diverse range of opportunities Could it be an office and workshop for the...

OVER 4,00M2 UNDER ROOF WITH 3 LIVING AREAS, POOL and SHEDS ON 4,001M2

53 Currawong Road, Gooburrum 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

You asked for it and we delivered with this sprawling family home located on Currawong Road in Tantitha Estate. This home will exceed any expectations with its...

BRAND NEW FAMILY HOME

2 Tesch Street, Thabeban 4670

House 4 2 2 $378,000

Buy a brand new and headache free 4 bedroom family home here at 2 Tesch Street, Thabeban. This home has only just been built and is ready for you to just move in...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!