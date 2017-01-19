Do you know this man? Police want to know

If you know this man, contact police immediately.

BUNDABERG police are appealing to the public to help identify a man.

Senior constable Danielle Loftus said police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent assault.

The assault happened on Friday December 9, 2016 at about 9pm

The CCTV image, taken on Bourbong St, could depict an offender or a witness of the offence.

Police are urging resident to say away from anyone you believe is displayed in these images.

Report information about this person to police by phoning Policelink on 131 444 and quote reference number QP1602331625.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 24hrs a day, or visit www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.