Do you have what it takes to lead council?

Jim Alouat
| 19th Oct 2016 3:04 PM
COUNCIL: Bundaberg Regional Council building.
COUNCIL: Bundaberg Regional Council building.

WHAT makes a great leader?

Whether you're captain of a football team or running a global organisation there are traits that set apart the shepherd from the sheep.

Bundaberg Regional Council is looking for a new CEO to replace Peter Byrne who will retire from the role in April.

His position was advertised last week.

The council has hired global recruitment firm Aston Carter to find a suitable candidate with the recruitment process expected to take about two to three months.

CQUniversity School of Business and Law academic Malcolm Johnson says an ability to engage, listen and have a clear vision for the organisation are some of the traits the new CEO will need.

"The CEO doesn't have to be skilled in everything but they need to be skilled in managing people,” he said.

"It's the potential of the person.”

Dr Johnson said there was a trend among organisations to hire CEOs from outside the business.

"Not everyone coming from outside is going to understand the regional demands of Bundaberg,” he said.

"Bundaberg is a lovely place that has been challenged by a couple of natural disasters but it has a long positive history.”

Urban Development Institute of Australia Bundaberg president Bill Moorhead believes the net should be cast far and wide.

"Our next CEO could be living in another country,” he said.

"I think it's highly unlikely that the candidate would be a local.

"The best CEO might not even know where Bundaberg is on a map of Queensland.”

CQUniversity School of Business and Law deputy dean Professor Julian Teicher strong ethical leadership was key.

"People watch and observe,” Prof Teicher said.

"You can see the failings in the banks and retail sectors, the behaviour of the CEO is emulated by the top leadership team and the next level emulates them.

"So boorish and blokey culture will trickle down,” he said.

TOP JOB: The new Bundaberg Regional Council will head up a team of 880 staff.
TOP JOB: The new Bundaberg Regional Council will head up a team of 880 staff.

ARE YOU THE ONE?

DO YOU have a deep local government leadership experience?

Do you possesses or can you build relationships at all levels of government for the region's benefit?

If this sounds like you then you may be the man or woman Bundaberg Regional Council is looking for to become council's next CEO.

According to the job description on recruitment firm Aston Carter's website, the chief executive must lead a team of 880 staff in servicing the needs of a population of 100,000.

The position requires a CEO to "work constructively and collaboratively with the councillors for the region's betterment” and "drive initiatives which further unite the region”.

Fostering innovation, having a commercial mindset and being able to evaluate what is best value for council's investment are also key factors.

"Council has undertaken a major program of restoration and prevention works, coupled with significant infrastructure investments including the construction of the Rubyanna Wastewater Treatment Plant and technology innovation to deliver improved efficiency of operation,” the listing says.

Applications close on October 31.

Topics:  bundaberg regional council ceo council



