DISCUSSION: Where is our water fun?

FUN IN THE SUN: Summer holidays are in full swing in Hervey Bay - Sea Front Oval is hosting Splash Lagoons.

IT'S been a question asked for years and years by local residents; when will Bundaberg be getting a water park?

With the region's only water slide dismantled in 2015, residents on social media have continued to push for an area similar to that of Hervey Bay's WetSide Water Park but have failed to have their voice heard.

Now, Hervey Bay has taken their water fun up a notch with water themed school activities over the festive season.

Splash Lagoons Hervey Bay is at Seafront Oval, Pialba for the holidays, offering kids some seriously cool inflatable fun during the hot summer days.

The last time a mobile water park visited the Bundaberg area was September 19 to September 27 last year.

Do you think Bundaberg needs more water activities for kids?