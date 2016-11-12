Developer launches Facebook page

GRAND PLANS: Bargara developer Bill Moorhead has lodged his development application for Headlands Estate, a multi-million dollar housing development along the coast, south of Bargara. Photo Carolyn Archer / NewsMail

AFTER a number of curious locals sought Bill Moorhead out for more information on his $70 million Headlands development, the Bargara developer decided to create a dedicated Facebook page to the project.

The proposed development will see more than 328 residential lots built on a block of land between Bargara and Innes Park.

With the public consultation period well underway, Mr Moorhead was eager to supply people with as much information as possible about the coastal project.

"We think it's a magnificent project for the community, the Bundaberg economy and the environment with nearly all the ocean front being given over to the community,” he said.

"After the consultation period we are looking at hopefully starting in 2017.”

Mr Moorhead hopes the community will have its say by providing its positive and negative feedback to Bundaberg Regional Council.

The consultation period ends on November 30 and you can have your say on the project by emailing ceo@bundaberg.qld.gov.au.

Check out www.facebook.com.au/headlandsbargara for more.