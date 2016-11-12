30°
News

Developer launches Facebook page

12th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
GRAND PLANS: Bargara developer Bill Moorhead has lodged his development application for Headlands Estate, a multi-million dollar housing development along the coast, south of Bargara. Photo Carolyn Archer / NewsMail
GRAND PLANS: Bargara developer Bill Moorhead has lodged his development application for Headlands Estate, a multi-million dollar housing development along the coast, south of Bargara. Photo Carolyn Archer / NewsMail Carolyn Archer

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AFTER a number of curious locals sought Bill Moorhead out for more information on his $70 million Headlands development, the Bargara developer decided to create a dedicated Facebook page to the project.

The proposed development will see more than 328 residential lots built on a block of land between Bargara and Innes Park.

With the public consultation period well underway, Mr Moorhead was eager to supply people with as much information as possible about the coastal project.

"We think it's a magnificent project for the community, the Bundaberg economy and the environment with nearly all the ocean front being given over to the community,” he said.

"After the consultation period we are looking at hopefully starting in 2017.”

Mr Moorhead hopes the community will have its say by providing its positive and negative feedback to Bundaberg Regional Council.

The consultation period ends on November 30 and you can have your say on the project by emailing ceo@bundaberg.qld.gov.au.

Check out www.facebook.com.au/headlandsbargara for more.

Bundaberg News Mail
MP thanks residents for having a say

MP thanks residents for having a say

MEMBER for Burnett Stephen Bennett has thanked local residents for responding to an electorate-wide survey.

Stickers to thank our veterans

REMEMBRANCE DAY: Wreaths for the service in Anzac Park Bundaberg.

Gesture to make a difference

Bundaberg's homeless veterans have a new respite

LEST WE FORGET: RSL Bundaberg Sub Branch President Paul Tramacchi speaking at the War Widows White Cross Day at Anzac Park.

Homeless veterans need our help

Uni students get ahead

EARLY START: A group of CQUniversity graduates, students and employers gathered in Bundaberg to toast the benefits of active networking between the institution and local workplaces.

Working twoards a great career

Local Partners

Stickers to thank our veterans

STICKERS thanking veterans for their service will be adorned on cars and shopfront windows.

Locals gather to remember the fallen

REMEMBERING: Frank Mueller at the Remembrance Day Service at Bargara, November 11, 2016.

Heroes honoured

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, November 2

CLEAN UP: Learn how to make your own soap at a class today.

Five things you need to know

Jeffrey Archer's life of twists and turns

Jeffrey Archer's life of twists and turns

Most writers lead boring lives, Archer is the opposite - he's a best selling novelists, a perjurer and an ex-politician.

TV Insider: Documentaries are the real reality

Ian Dickson has his face painted in an episode from the second season of First Contact on SBS.

Sick of reality tv? Give these documentaries a shot

Bachelor Tim Robards launches new diet and fitness business

Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich.

Australia's first Bachelor talks health, fitness and love

Ed Sheeran pays a visit to sick fan in hospital

Singer Ed Sheeran

British singer answered the call of her parents

Amy Adams' hair colour changed her career

Actor Amy Adams.

Changing her blonde locks changed her career

Battlefield 1: Powerful stories of WW1 told well

Poignant episodes are more like a mini series or movie

Katy Perry pulls out of event citing 'family emergency'

Katy Perry

"I am very sorry to disappoint my fans"

NEAT LOW SET BRICK WITH A SHED

1 Sunset Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 2 $229,000

Located just 10 minutes to the Post Office in Bundaberg's C.B.D on a 706m2 fully fenced corner block sits this neat low-set 3 bedroom brick home. The home also...

UPMARKET 269.67m2 HOME ON A 1,122m2 BLOCK IN BRAND NEW CONDITION

4 Pearlshell Court, Ashfield 4670

House 3 3 2 $389,000

Situated on a big 1,122m2 block of land with side access in a quiet cul-de-sac in Belle Eden sits this low set 269.67m2 brick home built by Kleidon Master built...

108.1 HA, 109 MEG ALLOCATION + 55 MEG DAM, 86 HA CULTIVATION

Lot 35 Mahogany Creek Road, Elliott 4670

Rural 4 2 13 $1,390,000

Current income producing pineapple and small crop farm located 21 km south from the Bundaberg CBD fronting the Elliott River. Known as Mahogany Downs this 108.1ha...

&quot;KINAGIN&quot; SUGARCANE, PEANUTS and CATTLE ON 2,220 ACRES WITH APPROX 7KM RIVER FRONTAGE

27 Nelsons Road, Bucca 4670

Rural 4 1 3 $4,500,000

Located about 40kms North West of Bundaberg in the highly sought after Bucca area which is becoming one of Bundaberg's premier sugarcane and small crop producing...

5 ACRES CLOSE TO POPULAR BUCCA CROSSING

Lot 38 Bucca Road, Bucca 4670

Rural 0 0 $89,500

GREAT OPPORTUNITY AVAILABLE! With a private access driveway this 5 acre allotment is perfect for building your new home. The lot is lightly timbered with some...

FANTASTIC VALUE, NEAT COASTAL BRICK AT BUDGET PRICE!

12 Gozo Court, Elliott Heads 4670

House 2 1 5 $279,000

Located in a sought after pocket of Elliott Heads, a peaceful cul-de-sac just a quick walk to the ocean. It is an immaculately kept, tidy brick home with rendered...

GREAT VALUE HERE

6 Letinic Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 2 $269,000

Situated in popular Millbank close to hospitals, major shopping, Schools and the C.B.D sits this neat and tidy low set brick and tile home. The home offers 3...

FENCED ACRE, TOWN WATER, POOL, SHEDS GALORE!

38 Park Estate Drive, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $445,000

This property has everything you could want out of rural living! Located only minutes to town in a peaceful small acreage estate with town water. Escape the...

108.1 HA, 109 MEG ALLOCATION + 55 MEG DAM, 86 HA CULTIVATION

392 Mahogany Creek Road, Elliott 4670

House 4 2 13 $1,390,000

Current income producing pineapple and small crop farm located 21 km south from the Bundaberg CBD fronting the Elliott River. Known as Mahogany Downs this 108.1ha...

IT&#39;S ALL DONE- READY TO MOVE IN

50 Anderson Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $259,000

Situated in popular Avenell Heights central to all amenities sits this immaculate air-conditioned low set 3 bedroom brick home. The house proud owners have the...

Iconic space for ideas: co-working home in Bundy's heart

CENTRAL OFFICE: Rahel Clarke and Dan Willersdorf plan the new Generator Bundaberg Coworking Space in the Bundaberg Post Office Building.

IT'S a hidden space in our city you've probably never thought about.

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!