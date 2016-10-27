Detective says murder most complex he's investigated

DETECTIVES believe they have now charged everyone involved in the murder of a Mundubbera man after a 19-year-old woman became the firth person to be charged.

The woman's arrest and subsequent charge came as a result of the two-month investigation into the death of Gary Ryan, who was found with horrific injuries at an address in Mundubbera on August 23.

Mr Ryan was found by his mother who called paramedics. He was rushed to hospital but died shortly after.

Maryborough Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Senior Sergeant David Briese said police found and charged the 19-year-old Orange woman in Nanango on Wednesday.

"We've been conducting the investigation, running out everything that we can and gathering the evidence before we attempted to locate and charge this person,” he said.

Detectives have also charged three men and another woman in relation to the homicide investigation: a 35-year-old Orange man, a 70-year-old Dubbo man, a 63-year-old Rockhampton man and a 39-year-old Orange woman all face one count of murder.

Det Snr Sgt Briese said the five people charged were known to each other.

"Some of them are related but certainly they all know each other, they're all associates,” he said.

It's understood those charged include the 39-year-old former partner of Mr Ryan and the woman's new partner - the 35-year-old man. The 63-year-old Rockhampton man is the father of the 35-year-old man.

Police will allege all three men travelled to Mundubbera on August 23.

"What we're alleging is that three male persons ... actually attended Mundubbera on the 23rd of August and they were there, we will allege, when the murder took place,” Det Snr Sgt Briese said

"The two females from Orange, we believe that they were a party to the offence and had involvement in the offence, and that's where their charges come from.

"It wasn't a pretty crime scene ... there was a lot of trauma at the scene.

"We will allege he was stabbed a number of times and that's what lead to his death.”

Det Snr Sgt Briese said the investigation had been the most complex he'd been involved in and was a joint investigation between New South Wales detectives, the Homicide Investigation Group and Maryborough detectives.

"It's a terrible situation but it's a great result and hopefully brings some comfort to the family of Mr Ryan and also the residents, the community of Mundubbera.”