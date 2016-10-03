Desperate struggle for family after toddler's snake bite

A GoFundMe has been set up for Agnes Water toddler, Eli, after being bitten by coast taipan. Photo Contributed

A GOFUNDME page has been set up to help the two year old who was bitten by Australia's most venomous last Sunday.

The toddler is still at the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital recovering in a stable condition.

It was reported that just before 4pm, the boy was feeding chickens with his mother on a property near Agnes Water when he was bitten by a taipan.

The toddler's condition quickly deteriorated and he was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a critical condition after going into cardiac arrest before being transferred to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

The GoFundMe page was set up by a friend of the family Blake Hyland.

"I work in emergency services and hearing of the ordeal sent a shockwave through our small, tight-knit community,” he wrote.

" It hit really close to home for me as I have two young sons and another on the way - Eli's mother is also pregnant and due to give birth early next year around the same time as my wife.

"It is a situation that could of easily happened to my family or any other young families that live in rural Australia.”

He said the situation had caused Eli's family to drop everything to be by his side at the hospital which is almost 500 kms away.

All funds raised will go to Eli's medical bills along with his hopeful recovery. Funds will be directly deposited into the family's bank account.

To donate go to www.gofundme.com/2sb3acc