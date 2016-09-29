26°
Derby Day coming to Bundy

Ashley Clark
| 28th Sep 2016 10:18 AM
EVENT COMMITTEE: Haatsari Marunda, Marie Blundell Spotted Dog owner Pato, Trish Mears and Kerry Dalton plan to hold an event in October.
EVENT COMMITTEE: Haatsari Marunda, Marie Blundell Spotted Dog owner Pato, Trish Mears and Kerry Dalton plan to hold an event in October.

IF YOU find yourself missing Melbourne Cup Day because of work commitments, a new event could be the perfect solution to your race day blues.

The Zonta Club of Bundaberg has decided to host a Derby Day at the Spotted Dog Tavern on the weekend before the race that stops the nation, so everyone who has ever missed out on the chance to get dressed up at the races can join in on the fun.

Co-ordinator Marie Blundell said event-goers could expect all the razzamatazz of the real races, with fashions on the field, sweeps, a black and white theme and more.

"We will also have wine, beer and spirit tasting, raffles, music and food,” she said.

"Each person to buy a ticket will receive 10 free raffle tickets with the chance to win some pretty big prizes.”

Ms Blundell said she decided to bring Derby Day to Bundy after realising many missed out on the Melbourne Cup event on the first Tuesday of November.

"After being in education for 40 years I have never been able to attend because of work,” she said.

"I thought, well there must be a lot of other public servants, teachers and business people who have to work during the week who would probably love to have a day that coincides with the official event.”

Ms Blundell said the black and white themed event, to be held on October 29 from noon, would also double as a fundraiser.

"We are raising funds to support saying no to domestic violence in Bundaberg, specifically aiming this at a project that UnitingCare Community and Edon Place are putting together for perpetrators,” Ms Blundell said.

"Not only do we support victims of violence, but we are also trying to find help for those who perpetrate, covering all aspects of helping prevent domestic violence.”

Derby Day ticket prices are available now for $40 from bundabergtickets.com.au or at reception of the 4BU building, 38 Crofton St, Bundaberg.

There are only 300 tickets available so get in quick.

Topics:  derby day, melbourne cup, races, whatson

Giving back to the community

THE Good Guys Bundaberg has put action to their name by providing valuable support to some of those in the community who need it most.

Orchestra event to be a success

Music to ignite the senses

