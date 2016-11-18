Deputy premier orders the council to change planning scheme

EXEDUS: Baby turtles burst out of their nest at Mon Repos Conservation Park. Photo: Max Fleet/NewsMail

BUNDABERG Regional Council has been blind-sided by a state government demand to amend its planning scheme to limit developments impacting endangered loggerhead populations along the coast.

On Friday afternoon council was given very little notice as Deputy Premier and Minister for Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning Jackie Trad released a statement stating council had been given a direction to help ensure the survival of the turtles.

"Apart from the threat to the turtles themselves, any detrimental impacts on the turtle population as a result of urban development will have a significant impact on local tourism and the economy," she said.

"I have directed the Bundaberg Regional Council to urgently amend their planning scheme to better manage the protection of the loggerhead hatchlings."

The ministerial direction applies to a section of beach-side lots at Burnett Heads along Shelley St numbered 70 to 174, zoned as emerging community zone.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey. Craig Warhurst

In June, the council approved the subdivision of one lot in 12 at 70-80 Shelly St. It's unclear what the direction means for this development.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Doanldson confirmed she made representations to the deputy premier after a number of Burnett Heads residents contacted her electorate office voicing their concerns about the development at Burnett Heads near Mon Repos.

"I am supportive of coastal development, however I believe it must be sustainable, take into account the views of the residents and community near it, and be compatible with areas of environmental significance, such as Mon Repos," she said.

"I have not had any conversations with the deputy premier of the council regarding the planning scheme. This is a matter for council and the deputy premier, who has carriage of the planning portfolio."

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said council was only made aware of the State Government's direction late on Friday.

"The Bundaberg Regional Council has just been informed verbally this afternoon (Friday) of the Queensland Government's plans to work with council to 'amend its planning scheme to limit development in the area'," he said.

"Council only received formal correspondence from the minister at 3.40pm.

"Council will provide further comment once additional information has been received from the Government and discussion has taken place with all councillors."

Minister for Environment and Heritage Protection Steven Miles said expert advice from his department indicated policies within the current planning scheme were not adequate to protect the loggerhead hatchlings from nearby development.

"The beaches from the Elliott River north to Bustard Head host the largest concentration of Loggerhead turtles on Australia's eastern coast and successful breeding in this area is critical for the survival of the species," he said.

"The government recognises the importance of the great work done at the Mon Repos Turtle Centre in not only helping with the conservation of the species but also in educating the public."

But Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett slammed the State Government's announcement.

MP Leanne Donaldson said locals approached her with their concerns. Max Fleet BUN181215WTP4

"We have commitments to the redevelopment of Mon Repos," he said.

"Without any consultation and science they are hell-bent on delivering an ideological, climate change agenda.

"Where was the community consultation on such a dramatic development? Jackie Trad is dictating to our community. Jackie Trad doesn't own Bundaberg and I find it offensive and arrogant that a government continues to stamp an ideological view on our community.

"This isn't communist Russia. She doesn't have the right."

Mr Bennett also challenged Dr Miles's claims and called him out for speaking nonsense.

"We know from years of consultation on the master plan redevelopment that the lighting issue was not the primary concern," he said.

"I'm absolutely devastated that Miles and Trad continue to stamp their ideology with no science and no credibility."

However long-term environmentalist and Bargara resident Pam Soper welcomed the news.

"They keep pushing the turtles as the best thing but this council seems to be doing things to the disadvantage of the turtles," she said.

"The subdivision (on Shelly St) should never have been approved.

"We have a significant number of nesting turtles at Oakes Beach as well as Mon Repos."