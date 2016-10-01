28°
News

Departed pair legends in and out of their sport

1st Oct 2016 10:46 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DURING the week, two legends of sport passed away - golf's Arnold Palmer and cricket's Max Walker.

While both were stars of their sports they will also be remembered for achievements outside the game itself.

Arnold Palmer went on to be an outstanding golf course designer even while he was still competing at the highest levels of golf.

There are hundreds of golf courses around the world that were created by him including many developed from the swamp lands of Florida.

Many will suggest that he will be best remembered by all professional golfers now and in the future for what he did for the game.

In his time he was the most popular golfer and attracted thousands of fans known as Arnie's Army who followed him at every tournament.

At this stage golf was not shown on television but some network executive saw the popularity of Arnold Palmer and decided to have a go at televising golf.

At first it was pretty basic with just one camera behind each green but as rating grew the coverage developed into what it is today.

This TV coverage was the catalyst for the great increase in sponsorship monies which flowed on to the prize money.

During his career Palmer won 62 tournament including seven majors and his career earnings were just $US3.6 million.

In contrast the same weekend that Arnold died Rory McIlroy pocketed $US11.5 million for winning the Tour Championship and the season-long FedEx Cup.

Max Walker was a pretty good first class cricketer and AFL footballer but he probably became better know after he retired from playing.

He appeared on television in a number of shows for both Channel Seven and Nine and will also be remembered for his Aerogard Television commercials.

Max Walker also wrote 14 humorous books which had total sales of well over one million copies and he was also well in demand as a public speaker.

Almost all of Australia's 29,000 Rotarians will know of Max Walker's involvement with their charity, Rotary Oceanic Medical Aid for Children.

For many years he was the patron of this charity who organises treatment for badly disfigured children from countries in the region without proper medical facilities.

In his roll as patron Max Walker was able to use his special talents to generate much needed sponsorship for the cause.

He visited Bundaberg during 2005 and on behalf of ROMAC he accepted a cheque for $150,000 which was part of the proceeds from a joint Rotary project.

Under the supervision of local Rotarians, Lindsay Ford and Ross Edwards the combined local clubs had built a house to raise funds.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  opinion, rob edgar, spot

UPDATE: Man flown to Brisbane to try and save arm

UPDATE: Man flown to Brisbane to try and save arm

A man who was hit by a car in Walker St last night has been airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Family shares heartache of young Mackay man's suicide

Reece Rebetzke with his girlfriend Vanessa Shelley

Everyone left behind feels 'guilty'

Fishmonger scaling heights of stardom

TALENTED SINGER: Ruby Mills from Bundaberg's Red Shed Seafood has been selected for the X Factor and heads of to Sydney for live auditions.

Bundy girl has the X Factor

Departed pair legends in and out of their sport

Legends passing not cricket

Local Partners

New exciting events for RiverFeast

OCTOBER is the month to go to RiverFeast, with two new exciting events planned.

Op shop overflow day

FUNDRAISING: Verna McMah, Susan Hayhoe, Brenda Cockrane, Jenny Sauer, Cheryl Leismann, Shirley Hutchins, and Denise Cooper at the event.

Fundraising event well received

New farmers market and social hub coming to Bundy

MARKET PLACE: Lana's Farmers Markets is set to open by the end of the year.

A new farmers market is coming to Bundaberg

Latest deals and offers

Lady Gaga confirms Super Bowl show

Lady Gaga confirms Super Bowl show

Lady Gaga has confirmed speculation she will perform at the Super Bowl is true

Girls actors give emotional tributes to hit show

Actor Allison Williams

Actors farewell smash hit HBO show Girls after six seasons

Janet Jackson's pregnancy is 'best thing'

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson can't wait to become a mum

Jay Z signs two-year movie and TV deal

Rapper Jay Z

Rapper Jay Z has signed a television and movie deal

Nowhere to Hyde: Matt Nable is Australia's man in demand

Matt Nable stars as Detective Gary Hyde in the TV series Hyde & Seek.

NABLE returns to the small screen amidst busy film work.

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E7: Manifest review

Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage. Supplied by Netflix.

*WARNING: spoilers if you haven't seen Marvel's Luke Cage*

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E6: Suckas Need Bodyguards review

Rosario Dawson and Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage. Supplied by Netflix.

*WARNING: spoilers if you haven't seen Marvel's Luke Cage*

ONLY THREE LEFT! DON&#39;T WAIT UNTIL IT&#39;S TOO LATE!

8-10/130 Miller Street, Bargara 4670

Unit 3 2 2 From $455,000

DRASTICALLY REDUCED TO CLEAR THE LAST 3 UNITS! This is where you want to be in Bargara! The most perfect position, walking distance to all that Bargara has to...

GORGEOUS QUEENSLANDER IN AN EVER POPULAR CENTRAL LOCATION!

190a GEORGE ST, Bundaberg West 4670

House 3 1 2 $299,000

Oozing character inside and out, from the picket fence to the ornate plastered ceilings, any Queenslander lover must inspect this home! Freshly polished floors and...

MAGIC 5 ACRES -FENCED + SHED + DAM + POWER

Lot 9 Klintstroms Road, Bungadoo 4671

Residential Land Fantastic corner 2.05 HA block (5+acres) selectively cleared with power connected to ... $150,000

Fantastic corner 2.05 HA block (5+acres) selectively cleared with power connected to a 9x6 metre colorbond shed with 2 roller doors and a screened in full length...

VALUE AND VERSATILITY - DUAL LIVING IDEAL FOR THE EXTENDED FAMILY

24 Slocomb Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 3 3 OFFERS OVER...

Positioned in a highly sort after pocket in Avenell Heights this home offers convenience to amenities, value and versatility for those looking for dual living and...

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED BRICK HOME, TOP LOCATION

11 Black Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 3 $279,000

Looking for a home where all the hard work has been done? Look no further, this lovely home in the popular Norville has been completely refreshed top to bottom...

SPACIOUS, BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME IN A SUPERB LOCATION

31 MONTGOMERY STREET, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $335,000

REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE! OWNERS ARE READY TO MOVE ON AND HAVE HEAVILY REDUCED THE PRICE! The care and attention to detail is evident immediately as you arrive at...

UPMARKET 269.67m2 HOME ON A 1,122m2 BLOCK IN BRAND NEW CONDITION

4 Pearlshell Court, Ashfield 4670

House 3 3 2 $389,000

Situated on a big 1,122m2 block of land with side access in a quiet cul-de-sac in Belle Eden sits this low set 269.67m2 brick home built by Kleidon Master built...

IMMACULATE, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, LOADED WITH EXTRAS

27 Michel Lane, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 4 $375,000

This immaculate brick and tile home is perfect for those wanting position, space and convenience plus an elegant solution to the every day standard. Located on a...

LOADS OF CHARACTER AND SPACE

32 Morshead Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 2 4 $319,000

Conveniently located close to the C.B.D, schools, shops and parks in the ever popular suburb of Avenell Heights, sits this lovely character filled home with so...

ARCHITECT DESIGN - ONLY 4 LEFT!

6 Backhill Place, Coral Cove 4670

Unit 2 2 1 From $259,500 to...

A brand new complex in the coastal community of Coral Cove, unlike any other! Uniquely designed by a Brisbane architect, each unit is different and has their own...

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Developers boost confidence in Bundaberg property market

Slow and steady growth has always been Bundaberg’s way

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

First stages of $25 million housing development underway

New development on Madsen Rd - The Springs.

The blocks of land are much bigger than usual