Deep Creek Bridge upgrade funded

The State has allocated $2.2million to the Deep Creek Bridge Upgrade.

A MAJOR road connecting Gayndah to Mundubbera will soon be made flood-proof following an announcement by the Queensland Government.

State Development Minister Anthony Lynham last week announced $2.2 million would go to funding the upgrade of the Deep Creek Bridge on Gayndah-Mundubbera road.

"Regional infrastructure projects are an important part of keeping the economy ticking over and keeping our regional communities strong," Mr Lynham said.

The state funding joinsed $2.2 million from the Australian Government's Bridges Renewal Programme.

North Burnett mayor Rachel Chambers welcomed the funding announcement.

"I think it's fabulous as it fills a gap," she said.

"The previous council received the funding to make the Gayndah-Mundubbera Road flood resilient and the Deep Creek Bridge was the missing link.

"So once that bridge is raised three metres and aligned it will be 80km/hr or more all the way through... it will increase heavy vehicle load, it will make the road safer and more flood resilient."

The Gayndah- Mundubbera road cuts travel time between the two towns down by about 15 minutes.

"Since the Gayndah-Mundubbera road has been upgraded, it is gettting more traffic than the highway," she said.