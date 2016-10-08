Deception Bay man charged over robberies, assaults

A DECEPTION Bay man who allegedly stole trucks and motorcycles after assaulting two people in Agnes Waters earlier this week has been charged.

Police will allege around 6pm on October 4, a man has entered the property of a business and assaulted an 18-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman.

It is further alleged that while the victims attended the local police station a number of vehicles have been stolen from the property including a tow truck, a smaller truck, two Harley Davidson motorcycles as well as two firearms.

During a search of a property on the Esplanade at Deception Bay, police have allegedly located the missing vehicles and firearms.

A 39-year-old Deception Bay man has been charged with three counts of enter premises and commit indictable offence, three counts of stealing of a vehicle, two counts of wilful damage, two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession weapon, authority required to possess explosive.

He is due to appear in Redcliffe Magistrates Court on October 12.

The 39-year-old woman and 18-year-old man both sustained bruising and lacerations to their heads.