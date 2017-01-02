28°
News

Debate rages, but illegal fireworks could put you in jail

Crystal Jones
| 2nd Jan 2017 4:48 PM
Deputy Chief Inspector of Explosives Noel Erichsen destroying illegal fireworks in Helidon.
Deputy Chief Inspector of Explosives Noel Erichsen destroying illegal fireworks in Helidon. Nev Madsen

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BATTLELINES have been drawn in Bundaberg between those who are for and against illegal fireworks.

The new year rang in with spectacular light shows put on by the Bundaberg Regional Council, but it was the illegal fireworks going off in backyards around the region that have ignited debate.

Those against the illegal light shows say the major concern is that unlike council fireworks, there's no warning of when they're going off - meaning that animals and residents can be spooked by the sudden sounds.

Those supporting illegal fireworks have labelled them "a bit of fun".

>> Fireworks: How my dad nearly killed our friend

Thabeban resident Peter Bonaventura wrote a letter to the NewsMail saying illegal, unexpected fireworks had caused his dog massive upset on New Year's Eve.

"Are you prepared to pay for the damage done to my security screens/door because my dog is stressed and wanted access to the house for his security? I think not," he said.

"You wouldn't have thought about anyone else, except your enjoyment."

On Facebook, the topic attracted heated debate.

Illegal fireworks have caused concern among residents while others say the fact they&#39;re illegal is political correctness gone too far.
Illegal fireworks have caused concern among residents while others say the fact they're illegal is political correctness gone too far. Nev Madsen

"Can't you just accept it's the end of the year and let people live a bit, kick back and enjoy the show, I feel lucky seeing fireworks go off close to me," wrote Jeremy Landt.

Chris Richardt agreed.

"Can you even breathe now days without someone having a cry about it?" he said.

Tahlee Taylor said her family enjoyed seeing fireworks let off by those nearby.

"Tie your animals up or put them inside for the night if they don't like noise," she said.

"You should realise that people are going to set off a few fireworks throughout the night, after all it was New Year's Eve.

"My kids had a ball watching them from our backyard."

However, many said the elderly and animals suffered because they did not know when fireworks would go off.

Nicky Maree said it was random fireworks on unexpected days that were the most bothersome.

 

Tewantin woman Bron Norman with her dog Tomie and the hole he chewed in panic when neigbours let off illegal fireworks on New Year&#39;s Eve.
Tewantin woman Bron Norman with her dog Tomie and the hole he chewed in panic when neigbours let off illegal fireworks on New Year's Eve. Geoff Potter

"Had to stay up with the dogs and try calm them as they almost have heart attacks every time," she said.

"If she is in her enclosure she will rip herself apart trying to get out.

No.point complaining really, fireworks will always be a part of life and just have to prepare."

Cathy Cunningham said even though she thought people should be responsible for their pets, it was human safety that worried her the most.

"The reason they are illegal seems to be escaping logical thought...," she said.

"They are illegal because children lost their eyes and hands, simple.

"Unfortunately stupid people exist and theirs and other children need to be protected."

Melanie Stevens-Delaney said Pacific Breeze Estate had been hit by illegal fireworks.

"We had them during the Christmas period," she said.

"Our poor neighbourhood puppies are suffering."

 

Helidon Explosives Reserve manager Jim Fowler destroying illegal fireworks in Helidon.
Helidon Explosives Reserve manager Jim Fowler destroying illegal fireworks in Helidon. Nev Madsen

Illegal fireworks could you a life - or more than $40,000

The Queensland Police Service warns that anyone lighting fireworks illegally could face criminal charges.

"If we get called to an incident and locate fireworks, we can seize them and notify the Department of Mines and Explosives (DME)," the spokesperson said.

"If however, there is damage or injury to people or property caused by the fireworks, or a large scale quantity seized, then charges under the criminal code may apply.

"It must always be remembered that fireworks by their very nature deliver some type of explosive charge and can be extremely dangerous if handled incorrectly and by people unlicensed and untrained."

The DME lists letting off illegal fireworks as a deadly activity.

"Illegal use of fireworks can be dangerous to you and to others and is a public nuisance," a spokesperson said.

People who use fireworks carelessly, or without knowing what they're doing can be killed or maimed. 

"People who use fireworks carelessly, or without knowing what they're doing can be killed or maimed. They can also kill or maim others.

"The possession and use of fireworks is regulated under Queensland legislation including the Explosives Act - with people needing to be licensed."

The DME also stressed the issue illegal fireworks posed for pets.

"When frightened by fireworks, horses and dogs have been known to injure themselves and others by running away, potentially causing accidents and damage to property," the spokesperson said.

Police said they work closely with the DME, and that penalties could get as high as $47,120 or six months in prison.

Additionally, causing the loss or injury of an expensive injured animal could result in the legal recovery of damages.

The DME said a calming shirt could help relieve a dog's anxiety relating to fireworks, thunderstorms and gunshots.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  illegal fireworks

Prepare for up to 100mm of rain in next 48 hours

Prepare for up to 100mm of rain in next 48 hours

THE rain will be coming in waves on Tuesday according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

23 new things happening in the Bundy region in 2017

Region's in for a ripper year

Toddler injured in lawn mower incident

GIRL HOSPITALISED: Paramedics rushed to a Bundaberg house after a toddler was injured in a lawn mower accident.

Girl, 2, rushed to hospital with 'significant' hand injury

Three stung by bluebottles in latest jellyfish incident

Sarah Spence A blue bottle on Rifle Range Beach.

Fraser Island bluebottle rescue

Local Partners

RATS OF TOBRUK: Noel followed in his father's footsteps

Family heard few war stories from Rat of Tobruk, who is remembered as a loving family man.

'Strength I never knew': Girl can't walk after freak accident

Agnes Water girl Tembi-Rae Ward, 9, is slowly recovering at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital after she was hit by a bus.

Tembi Rae shocks parents by strength, determination.

Beating the holiday boredom in Bundy

HOLIDAY FUN: Jorja Ohlbrecht at Bundy Bowl and Leisure on Friday, 3 April 2015. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

No need to be bored this holidays

WHAT'S ON: New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

Five things you need to know

15 places you can welcome the new year

Abby skye will perform to welcome the new year.

Black, white and aglow for NYE

MOVIE REVIEW: Assassin's Creed shows promise despite faults

MOVIE REVIEW: Assassin's Creed shows promise despite faults

LATEST video game adaptation has the makings of a killer of a good movie but doesn't quite hit the mark.

FINALLY: Ed Sheeran about to drop new music, he reckons

ED SHEERAN is back ... almost.

A whale of a good time for young theatre goers

A scene from the stage show The Snail and the Whale.

CHILDREN'S book The Snail and The Whale adapted for the stage.

Naturalist Steve Backshall on tour in Queensland this week

Adventurer and TV presenter Steve Backshall at the top of the worlds highest waterfall, Angel Falls, in the Canaima National Park in Venezuela.

Deadly 60 host visiting QPAC with his new live show Pole to Pole.

Who is Kylie Jenner? She hit a billion likes in 2016

Kylie Jenner is the face of Puma activewear.

What then do we make of Kylie?

Sabotage? Mariah Carey hits out after New Year's bungle

Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in New York.

Sources within the diva's camp believe the set was "sabotaged"

Folk festival success generates $33m for region

CLOSING CEREMONY: The Fire Event is Woodford Folk Festival's biggest ceremony.

Benefits created by Woodford's bumper season expected to continue

GREAT STREET APPEAL + POOL + 9M x 6M SHED IN IDEAL LOCATION

20 Tarakan Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $249,000

With fantastic street appeal in the ideal location is this must see 3 bedroom plus office home that will certainly impress those who inspect with the added extras...

DIRECT ACCESS ONTO ARCHIES BEACH AND UNRESTRICTED VIEWS

61 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 $1,290,000

Enjoy beachfront perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings and is one of only a few privileged homes to enjoy...

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED UNIT AND COMPLEX

1 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $229,000

Positioned in an outstanding must see and home proud security gated boutique complex is this easy care unit. This well maintained property consists of 2 great...

2 LIVING, OFFICE, POOL AND OPPOSITE PARK LAND

11 Sloane Street, Kalkie 4670

House 3 2 5 $339,000

Looking directly over park land is this 2 story home that will suit any family looking for that bit extra additional space and with a location within walking...

WHEN SIZE MATTERS - IDEAL FOR THE LARGE FAMILY!

41 Polo Place, Branyan 4670

House 5 2 3 $480,000

- Fantastic Spacious 5 bedroom home with ensuite and large games room. - Huge entertaining area out back. - Stunning kitchen for the cook of the household. - 4 bay...

ACRE RES B VERY CLOSE TO HINKLER

14 Arthur Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 5 5 $220,000

There is not another Res B block of this size and this close to town that has never been inundated. Opportunity knocks for the astute developer A full quarter...

OUTSTANDING RURAL/COASTAL LIVING ON 5 TRANQUIL ACRES

14 Hannah Court, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 3 2 2 $520,000

Looking to escape that busy lifestyle? Want to be close to the ocean? Dreaming of a peaceful, tranquil, idyllic place to call home? Well look no further you will...

SUPER SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

5 Que Hee Street, Kepnock 4670

House 5 2 2 $299,900

Situated directly across from a lovely park offering splendid views in popular Kepnock sits this super spacious family brick and tile home. The location provides...

BRAND NEW PRICE - RARE OPPORTUNITY FOR THIS PRIME INVESTMENT-OFFERING HIGH RETURN + CAPITAL GROWTH POTENTIAL

69 Bourbong Street, Bundaberg Central 4670

Commercial A RARE opportunity now presents itself here in the heart of the ... Mid to Low...

A RARE opportunity now presents itself here in the heart of the C.B.D of Bundaberg. First time offered for sale in 40 years is this prime commercial property.

2 BLOCKS TO CLEAR AT $115,000.00

Lot 9 Finemore Crescent, Qunaba 4670

Residential Land The developer is sacrificing 2 blocks (Lot 8 and Lot 14) at ... $125,000

The developer is sacrificing 2 blocks (Lot 8 and Lot 14) at $115,000 to invest into his next project. This is a genuine opportunity- don't sit on the fence. On...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!