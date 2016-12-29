Deadly stingers in our waters

THERE are concerns irukandji, the world's deadliest creature, are on the move south, after four patients were airlifted within 24 hours after being stung in waters south of Bundaberg.

The Fraser Island rescue missions came less than a month after a Bundaberg teenager was rushed to hospital with irukandji syndrome after being stung while swimming at Elliott Heads.

About 3.30pm today the Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was en route to airlift two patients from Woralie Creek, the third and fourth people to suffer irukandji stings since Wednesday.

Both patients, a 23-year-old woman from France and a 12-year-old girl were airlifted to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

It was the second mission of the day and came after an intensive care paramedic was winched to the beach at Woralie Creek to access and treat a 39-year- old Brisbane woman who had been stung around her neck and arm.

Once stabilised, the both the flight paramedic and patient were winched on board the rescue helicopter and the woman was flown to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

On Wednesday, crew aboard the Bundaberg-based rescue chopper flew to Coongul Creek to assist a 23-year-old woman holidaying from Sydney.

She was also flown to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition suffering a irukandji sting.

All incidents occurred within five kilometres of each other on the western side of Fraser Island, below Bundaberg.

Earlier this month 14-year-old Sarah Smart was rushed to hospital in agonising pain with irukandji syndrome after swimming at Elliott Heads.

At first the Shalom student thought it was sea lice but when her muscles started to cramp, her arms and legs became numb and she couldn't breathe, she started to panic.

The terrified teenager said it took less than half an hour after leaving the ocean for the pain to take over her whole body.

At the time emergency specialist doctor Juanita Rayner told the NewsMail it was difficult to say whether Sarah was stung by an irukandji jellyfish, but said she responded to the treatment as if she was.

"There was no mark on Sarah like there is when stung by other jellyfish," Dr Rayner said.

"It was at least irukandji syndrome - and we treat this the same.

"There are other species which present with the same reaction as she did, so it is too difficult to say."