Dead animals in Bundaberg Botanic Gardens deliberately poisoned

Emma Reid
| 1st Nov 2016 2:24 PM

A BANNED and toxic pesticide was used to deliberately poison a number of birds found dead at the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens.

Test results of samples taken from a number of animals at the end of September came back positive for the pesticide Fenthion.

The pesticide was banned across Australia after a review in 2014 with the grounds of human safety and environmental risk.

It became illegal to own or distribute last year.

Fenthion is a broad-spectrum organophosphorus insecticide which has a number of uses including control of insect pests and pest birds.

Organophosphorus poisons belong to of a variety of organic compounds that contain phosphorus and often have intense neurotoxic activity - originally developed as nerve gases.

A large number of dead birds, turtles and lizards were reported to the Bundaberg Regional Council during the last week of September.

So many in fact that Bundaberg Regional Council staff were "picking the dead birds up by the hour and burying them” according to Bundaberg resident Cynthia Hoogstraten.

A Department of Environment and Heritage Protection (EHP) spokesperson said the laboratory found the banned pesticide present in bird crop samples analysed, showing that the birds had recently eaten food laced with Fenthion.

FLOATING: A dead bird in the Botanical Gardens.
FLOATING: A dead bird in the Botanical Gardens. Mike Knott BUN280916BIRDLIFE1

"Fenthion was widely used by fruit growers to control fruit fly until it was banned from further use from October 2015 by the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority,” they said.

"From October 2015, it has been illegal to possess, use or supply Fenthion products in Australia.”

Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers managing director Bree Grima condemned the continued use of any product containing the chemical.

"Horticultural growers have a range of options available to them that replace the use of Fenthion products and these should be used in combination with best management practices to obtain targeted control of the pest,” she said.

The EHP department is treating the incident as a serious and deliberate act.

Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority spokesperson said Fenthion could be dangerous to humans when mishandled.

"At low doses or exposures people may notice headaches, vision disturbances, vomiting, diarrhoea and tremors,” they said.

"Sufficiently high doses can and have resulted in convulsions and/or death. Any poisoned bait left in public areas would be dangerous to pets and small children if eaten or handled.”

EHP are investigating further information revealed through the laboratory analysis, in consultation with Bundaberg Regional Council, and informed Biosecurity Queensland.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to report this as soon as possible to EHP on 1300 130 372.

If anyone suspects that a native bird has been poisoned it should be reported as soon as possible and are advised not to approach or handle the animals.

Queensland's native wildlife is protected by the Nature Conservation Act 1992 and associated regulations.

It is illegal to interfere with or "take” a native animal, including birds, without a permit.

Penalties depend on the conservation status and the number of birds killed but can be as high as $365,700.

FACTS ON FENTHION

Why this substance is banned?

Fenthion is no longer registered for use in Australia. The manufacturer withdrew the active ingredient in November 2014 following APVMA action in October 2014 to restrict the use of fenthion.

The APVMA had severely restricted the uses of fenthion on the grounds of human safety (certain uses resulted in unacceptable residues in foods) and environmental risk (particularly to waterways that may be affected by run-off and spray drift).

Fenthion had previously been registered for the control of specific non-native pest bird species by approved pest operators only, however this use was removed in October 2014 due to worker safety concerns.

When it became banned?

The decision to withdraw fenthion from sale was made in November 2014 and fenthion has not been legally permitted for sale or use since November 2015, when the final phase out period for use of existing stocks of fenthion ended. See http://apvma.gov.au/node/12541 for background.

How easy would it still be to get hold of the substance?

It is an offence for anyone to supply fenthion to another person for pest control. If anyone is aware of product being supplied for sale they can report this to the APVMA.

What happens to the animals if they digest it, bleed internally etc?

Fenthion affects the nervous function of the animal resulting in vomiting or diarrhoea (if mild) through to tremors, muscles spasms, convulsions and eventual death if the animal is exposed to enough fenthion. Birds are known to be particularly sensitive to the effects of fenthion and secondary poisoning of predatory birds can also occur.

Fenthion can be dangerous to humans when mishandled.

At low doses or exposures people may notice headaches, vision disturbances, vomiting diarrhoea and tremors. Sufficiently high doses can and have resulted in convulsions and/or death. Any poisoned bait left in public areas would be dangerous to pets and small children if eaten or handled.

How is it distributed?

Fenthion should not be available for distribution for pest control at all.

The manufacturer took steps to ensure that remaining stocks in 2014 were managed so that there should have been none remaining by November 2015. Any person who finds old stocks of fenthion should contact the industry stewardship body, Chemclear 1800 008 182 or their local authority for disposal.

What does the substance look like?

The publically available products were liquids with a strong solvent smell.

Pure fenthion is a brown oily liquid with an unpleasant odour.

Would people recognise it if seen?

Old stocks of fenthion should have a product name on them (as above) and fenthion listed as the ingredient.

There are no legal uses remaining.

Bundaberg News Mail

