Daylight saving? When hell freezes over or local MPs agree

THE unthinkable has happened in Bundaberg politics: Stephen Bennett and Leanne Donaldson have finally found an issue they agree on.

Nope. That's not a misprint nor is it a joke.

Both the Member for Bundaberg and Burnett MP declared there were more important things to discuss than daylight saving after the topical issue reared its head across the state.

The issue emerged again last week after mayors from across the state threw their support behind a call for a trial from Brisbane Deputy Mayor Adrian Schrinner.

Member for Ms Donaldson said she grew up in a state that had daylight saving and believed it had its pros and cons.

"I believe there are other priorities for Queenslanders requiring attention,” Ms Donaldson said.

"I agree with the Palaszczuk Government's position on daylight savings which has not changed.

"There are no plans to introduce daylight savings in Queensland during this term of government.”

Mr Bennett told the NewsMail that Bundaberg and Burnett residents had other things on their mind.

"There are far bigger issues out there that we need to address than daylight saving - such as building infrastructure, creating jobs, lowering crime and getting our state moving again,” he said.

"Locally, my focus is, and always will be, making our region an even better place to live, work and raise a family.”

Daylight saving has been a political hot potato since Queenslanders voted againstit in 1992 after a three-year trial.