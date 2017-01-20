Daylight saving: 'Draw a line from Goondiwindi to Rocky'

A QUEENSLAND retiree believes he has a solution to the time zone anomaly which sees Queensland operate an hour behind the rest of the east coast.

The Gold Coast champion squash player Rob Vietz said a new time zone could be created on longitude 150 east, taking in all of the state's southeastern cities and leaving western and tropical Queensland alone.

The line would roughly follow the Leichardt Highway from Goondiwindi on the New South Wales border to Rockhampton, which is on the Tropic of Capricorn.



"I think you'd find at least two thirds of the Queensland population would be east of that line and that's where all the business is generated basically," he said.

A petition for a daylight savings trial and referendum, lodged in parliament on Monday, had already gained more than 13,000 supporters yesterday, while a Gold Coast Bulletin poll found more than 78 per cent of readers were in favour of daylight savings.

The Gold Coast has the nation's earliest sunset for half of the year and is the only major Australian centre divided by a time zone, with the city's airport straddling the border.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk this week ruled out "dividing the State" with a new time zone, but stopped short of articulating what the disadvantages of such a divide would be.

Mr Vietz's idea would move the division out of a heavily-populated area and bring sunset times within Queensland closer together due to the size of the state.

For example, a daylight savings sunset on the Gold Coast tonight would occur at 7.47pm, while Mount Isa - retaining its non-daylight savings sunset - would still get dark at 7.29pm.