DAYLIGHT DEBATE: Reasons for and against daylight saving

Emily Burley
12th Jan 2017

ONE thing's for sure - it's an issue that divides the state. What are your thoughts? Should Queensland adopt daylight saving time? Let us know in the comments below.

 

5 Reasons Queensland should adopt daylight saving:

1. Maximises daylight

Sunlight is good for your health and your soul. Who wouldn't want more of that?

2. Reduces accidents

Some argue longer daylight hours would reduce traffic accidents, with many occurring after dark.

3. Conserves energy

It's possible daylight saving can conserve energy if people are using less electricity, like lights, in daylight. People may also be more inclined to walk, rather than drive, in daylight, saving fuel.

4. Good for business

Some people believe extra daylight hours can spur summer spending. Would you be more likely to shop and dine out in the evening sun?

5. Keeping time

Staying on time with our friends below the border would make it easier to keep up with interstate mates. It could also help cross-border business, too.


5 reasons Queensland should say no to daylight saving:

1. Darker mornings

No one likes getting up in the dark, it's a scientific fact. Also, commuting in the early hours could cause the same accidents prevented by daylight saving in the evening.

2. Changing the clocks

Quite simply, changing clocks back and forth is a hassle.

3. The cow milk theory

Those working in the dairy industry will be quick to tell you what impact daylight saving would have on cow milk production. It's said if a cow is milked every day at 4am, and is suddenly milked every day at 3am, its milk supply will drop. We might know the clocks have changed, but cows don't.

4. Health impact

Some people believe our bodies never really adjust to changes in time zones. There's a good chance the beginning and end of daylight saving will disturb sleep patterns, too.

5.  Keeping the kids up

Kids are more likely to get outside and play in the daylight, which is great, but good luck getting them to sleep when the sun's still shining.

 

Two time zones, one state?

The push for daylight saving in Queensland comes overwhelmingly from the south-east. Those living up north are more involved in agriculture, on which daylight saving can impact, than many in the state's bottom corner. Also, with sweltering heat in the far-north, sun-down could even comes as a relief to some. But how a split or dual time zone would be implemented in the state remains to be seen. 

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  daylight saving time zones

