Day of fun for the whole family

THE festive season is well and truly here!

Bunnings Warehouse Bundaberg is inviting Bundaberg residents to join in on a fun filled Family Night on Thursday, December 8 to celebrate and spread the Christmas cheer.

The Family Night will include entertainment and activities for the whole family, such as free gift wrapping, 'Santa's Little Helper' Kids D.I.Y. Workshops, light refreshments and even a special visit from Santa himself!

Bunnings Warehouse Bundaberg Complex Manager Michael McLaughlin said the Family Night is always a great chance for the family to get together and celebrate the upcoming holidays.

"The team look forward to this time of the year seeing families and friends get together for a night of fun and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy. Kids can get creative at the workshops and meet Santa, while adults can start preparing for the busy holiday season and learn some easy tips and tricks at the same time," said Michael.

Bookings are recommended so please contact Bunnings Warehouse Bundaberg to reserve your place.

WHEN: Christmas Family Night

Thursday 8 December, 2016

6-8pm

WHERE: Bunnings Warehouse Bundaberg, 30 Johanna Boulevard, Tel: 4130 8000