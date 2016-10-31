David's barra one that didn't get away in time

JUST IN TIME: David Holmes caught his first barra in the Burnett River.

HAD this whopping barra waited a few extra days to take the bait, it would have been set free to fight another day.

The annual barramundi closed season along Queensland's east coast comes into effect from noon today noon remains in place until midday February 1 next year.

Fisherman David Holmes managed to catch his beauty in the Burnett River on Thursday night and was looking forward to making a meal out of the 81cm fish.

"It's the first one I've ever caught and it's something I can mark off my bucket list,” he said.

Anyone hoping to match Mr Holmes' achievement will now have to wait until next year and Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol district officer Tony Loader said the closed season applied to all commercial and recreational fishers.

"Fisheries officers will be stepping up surveillance during the barramundi closed season to protect this valued fish species during the summer wet season,” he said.

"It's important that barramundi are not targeted for catch and release during a closed season as the stress of capture may actually prevent the fish from spawning.

"Any fishers found taking barramundi during the closed season could face fines of more than $121,000 in court.”

Mr Loader said the only exceptions to the East coast barramundi closure were in and from stocked waterways including Paradise Dam, Claude Wharton Weir and Jones Weir.

"Size and possession limits still apply to barramundi taken from these exempted waterways.

"The minimum size limit for barramundi is 58 cm, the maximum size limit is 120 cm and the possession limit is one fish per person during the closure.

"Commercial fishers must also adhere to stringent restrictions placed on their netting operations to protect the high numbers of barramundi brood stock that move into estuarine waters.

"Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol relies on the support of the public to help protect our fishing resources for future generations.

"People who suspect illegal fishing including during closed seasons are urged to do the right thing and report it to the Fishwatch hotline on 1800 017 116.”

For more information on closed seasons for fishing in Queensland, visit www.fisheries.qld.gov.au, call 13 25 23 or download the free Qld Fishing app.