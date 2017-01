POUND THE PAVEMENT: This year's Cane2Coral will be on Sunday, August 6.

IT'S time to get your running shoes on and get training.

The date has been set for the eighth annual Friendlies Cane2Coral.

Runners will pound the footpath on Sunday, August 6.

Runners can run or walk in 4km, 8km, 15km and 21.1km events across Bundaberg.

