Darryl takes matters at Moneys Creek into his own hands

NO-GO ZONE: Darryl Hampson is concerned about water quality at Moneys Creek where he says animals are dying.

FED up with finding dead marine life in Moneys Creek, Darryl Hampson found himself talking with Bundaberg Regional Council acting chief executive Gavin Steele.

"He heard I was telling people not to swim,” Mr Hampson said.

"I said, 'I've done more than that'.”

The fisherman cut the cable ties holding closed the signs that warn people not to swim in the entrance to the creek.

The signs were open recently following fish kills.

Mr Hampson said he acted out of frustration with a council he believed managed the lagoon poorly.

FEELING CRABBY: Darryl Hampson says crabs are "stressed out” and dying at Moneys Creek. Mike Knott BUN200117BASIN7

He said algae-ridden water on the western side of the causeway leached into the popular swimming spot on the other side and the pipes were not being opened at the right times to flush the area out.

"They opened it on the 11th, last Wednesday, and on the morning of the 12th was the biggest tide of the year - 3.5 metres,” he said.

"But they closed it that morning before there was a chance for it to be properly flushed.”

Moneys Creek Closure: Darryl Hampson is concerned about the Moneys Creek water quality. He says crabs and fish are dying and that the water is not safe for bathing on the seaward side of the road.

He said he had found dead sea life in the creek including mud crabs.

"The crabs are stressed out, and they're usually pretty hardy,” he said.

A council spokeswoman said "obstructing public property and tampering with official signage is an offence which Council takes very seriously”.

SWIMMING LAGOON CLOSED: Darryl Hampson says Moneys Creek is not being flushed out properly. Mike Knott BUN200117BASIN6

"Any unauthorised interference with official signage is careless and could result in added risk to the public,” she said.

"Council has an existing management process in place for the operation of the tidal gates at Moneys Creek which takes into consideration public safety, water quality and weather and tide conditions.”

Darryl said if there were consequences for his actions he would "cop it on the chin”.

"I'm concerned about the community,” he said.