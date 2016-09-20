Dare to Dream inspired by Layne Beachley

A BUNDABERG singer-songwriter says her newest single, Dare to Dream, was inspired by the kindness and support of a world-champion surfer.

Chelsea Stutchbury said the single highlighted the story of Layne Beachley's hard work, determination, overcoming obstacles in life and her Aim for the Stars Foundation , as well as drawing from Stuchbury's own battle with Lymphoma cancer.

"The opportunity Layne and her foundation has given me has been very supportive of my dreams. I like to give back to all those who helped me when I was in a place I never thought I'd be,” she said.

"Life is not always how you would like it to be, but if you imagine yourself living your dreams, and if you passionately work hard, dreams can come closer to reality.”

"I hope everyone can believe the stars are in their reach, and dare to dream about where life may take you,” she said.

Encouraged by Layne to continue to pursue her dream to sing, Stutchbury is a scholarship recipient and ambassador for the Layne Beachley Aim for the Stars Foundation.

The foundation was created to inspire girls and women across Australia to dream and achieve.

"This Foundation is all about empowering and enabling individuals to take control of their lives, to invest in their future to fulfil their potential and to put back into the community that supported them on their journey,” Beachley said..

"I am so in awe of Chelsea's resilience and tenacity and draw a lot of inspiration from her passion for music. I absolutely love the song and keep waking up with it in my head.”

INXS's Kirk Pengilly encouraged Stuchbury's musical endeavours with recording and stage confidence wisdom.

Chelsea co-wrote the song with The Voice Australia musical director Scott Aplin, who also performed as pianist on the single.