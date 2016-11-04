New plan floods the Burnett to save Bundaberg

PARTS of the North Burnett could be flooded and turned into dams if a plan to stop Bundaberg from flooding is enacted.

Option I of the Bundaberg Flood Protection Study aims to protect properties on the lower Burnett River floodplain by constructing dams in the upper catchment, close to Mundubbera.

The study, conducted by engineering group Jacobs for the Queensland Government, said dams in the upper catchment could mitigate flood flows from the Upper Burnett, Auburn and Boyne catchments.

It would involve construction of a large 1.7 million megalitre dam across the Burnett River floodplain or a number of smaller dams located in each of the river catchments.

It would cost about $1.3 billion.

North Burnett Mayor Rachel Chambers said such a construction would only happen over her dead body.

"I take my hat off to State Government for putting it in public eye," she said.

"What they said after the floods was they would bring every option to the community which is what they've done.

"(Though) our communities' impact must be taken into consideration."

A spokesman for Deputy Premier Jackie Trad said no decisions had yet been made regarding Option I.

"The Bundaberg Flood Protection Study was a key election commitment of the Palaszczuk Government," the spokesman said.

"Jacobs are currently inviting community feedback on the detailed assessments of all 11 flood-mitigation options, including those which affect communities in the North Burnett catchment.

"The North Burnett community are important stakeholders in this process and are invited to make submissions during the consultation period.

"All assessments have been released so the community is fully informed and can give their feedback. No decisions have been made about any of the options."

Despite all options being presented to the State Government for consideration, the report said Option I would be unlikely to achieve the desired outcome, as environmental approvals would be unlikely and the cost would be 14 times the benefits.