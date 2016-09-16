Dad of five pleads guilty to dealing meth

NO BAIL: Police opposed Keith Edward Roberts' bid to be released from custody.

A BUNDABERG man who pleaded guilty to dealing amphetamine will stay behind bars while he waits to be sentenced in the District Court.

Keith Edward Roberts appeared via videolink in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday where he pleaded guilty to supplying drugs between October 17 last year and February 17 this year.

Defence lawyer Lavonda Maloy applied for bail on Roberts' behalf on the basis he had already served three months in custody and could serve more time on remand than he would be required to when sentenced.

Ms Maloy said her client was a father of five and two of those children lived with his current partner who was struggling to cope without the support of Roberts.

But police prosecutor Sergeant Steven Bardini opposed the bail application, saying that Roberts was an unacceptable risk of reoffending.

He said Roberts' criminal history was littered with breach of orders.

Sgt Bardini said it was also concerning that Roberts was facing numerous other charges.

Roberts is charged with more than 20 other offences including drug possession and drug driving.

Weighing up both arguments, Magistrate Neil Lavaring ultimately determined that Roberts' bail application should be refused.

"He as some history, not that extensive, but not good,” he said.

Roberts will appear in the Bundaberg District Court for sentencing on a date yet to be set.