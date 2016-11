The scene of a crash between a cyclist and a bus on the corner of George and Barolin Sts.

Cryclist and bus in crash: The scene of a crash at the intersection of George and Barolin Sts.

A CYCLIST is being assessed by paramedics after a crash involving a bus.

Emergency services are on the scene of the crash, which happened at George and Barolin Sts.

It is believed the cyclist is not seriously injured.

The crash happened shortly after 3pm.

Major traffic delays are expected.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.