Customer explains why Bundy cafe is a hub for positivity

A WOMAN has praised local eatery Oodies, saying the positive atmosphere at the little cafe is an asset to those wanting a pick me up.

"I woke up having a terrible day, nothing was working and I was in a frazzled state," Hayley Holzheimer said.

"I then, with a day full of appointments and meetings, made my way to into Bundaberg with a good friend and we decided to have some breakfast.

"We both decided on Oodies which is a regular for myself I adore their food, service and establishment."

Ms Holzheimer said she immediately felt better.

Oodies has been going from strength to strength since it opened. Max Fleet

"We walked into a refreshingly busy venue this beautiful Wednesday morning, the staff were run off their feet and every table occupied, which is amazing for an out of the way business in Bundaberg.

"My point is not only that it was so refreshing to see a small local business doing so well but the warm homely feel when you walk through the door, countless greetings with a genuine smile.

"Fantastic fast customer service, and a beautiful eggs benedict breakfast that turned my day around."

Ms Holzheimer said she felt a vibrant setting could make a world of difference for locals.

"I am a firm believer that food and a positive environment can do wonders for a dampened soul," she said.

"Oodies is always the place to go for revitalisation."

In September, readers voted Oodies their favourite small business in the Bundaberg region.

At the time, owners Suzy Evans and Jenny Haack said they embraced a positive vibe in their eatery and were glad to have had as much good feedback as they did.

"We have a lot of people that come with creative ideas and open minds - we're not just food and coffee," Mrs Evans said.