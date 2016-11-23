Crews treat man following truck rollover

PARAMEDICS responded to a man involved in a truck rollover.
The man suffered cuts when his truck rolled on the Bruce Hwy around 11.40pm.
He was in a stable condition.
Other incidents tended to by ambos in the region:
Brinsmead - single-vehicle crash
A male patient was transported to Cairns Base Hospital in a stable condition after a single-vehicle crash on Reservoir Rd at around 1.15am.
Alexandra Hills - stabbing incident
Paramedics were called to a stabbing incident on Brompton Street at around 11.40pm. A male in his 30s was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition. A second male in his 30s was declared deceased at the scene.
Yorkeys Knob - bicycle crash
A male in his 60s was transported to Cairns Base Hospital in a stable condition after a bicycle crash on Buckley St at 9.55pm.
Ogmore - truck crash
A male in his 50s was transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital with an arm injury after a single-truck crash on Bruce Hwy at about 8.50pm.
Mount Gravatt - two-vehicle crash
A female in her 40s was transported in a stable condition to Princess Alexandra Hospital with a chest injury after a two-vehicle crash on Creek Rd at around 8.30pm.
Warwick - bicycle crash
A male in his 20s was transported to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition with leg and arm injuries after a bicycle crash on Dragon St just after 7pm.
Woolloongabba - two-vehicle crash
A female in her 20s was transported in a stable condition to Mater Hospital with a leg injury after a two-vehicle crash on Carl St & Tottenham St at around 6.20pm.