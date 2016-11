A car crashed into a pole on Scotland St.

AS OF 8.15am Tuesday, paramedics were on scene at a crash on Scotland St.

A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) said the crash happened when a car collided with a power pole on the footpath.

Several crews were on scene including fire and ambulance.

The QAS spokesman said one person was being assessed at the scene.

Traffic had to be directed around the crash.