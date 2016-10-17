Crews fight multiple fires south of Bundaberg

MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a number of vegetation fires burning south of Bundaberg.

Areas of bushland are currently alight near the Coonarr Road and Djl Drive intersection at Kinkuna after breaking out at abut 8.30am today, and also on Gorza Rd off Goodwood Rd, a spokesman for the Bundaberg Rural Fire Service confirmed.

Firefighters are working to contain the fires and as of 12.15pm, the QFES said the Coonarr Rd fire was "posing no threat to property at this time”.

Kinkuna residents are advised to close windows and doors and keep medications close by if they suffer from a respiratory condition.

Drivers are also encouraged to move through the area with caution and drive to the conditions.

If you are concerned your property is under threat, call 000 immediately.

More to come.