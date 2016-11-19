Creek studies continue

IT HAS been more than a week of bad smells and dead fish in around the Causeway at Moneys Creek, and frustration has been simmering among residents.

But a solution could be years down the track as researchers continue the hunt for more accurate measurements in the creek.

The issue, ongoing for more than two decades, is a complex web of stakeholders including Bundaberg Regional Council, Bargara Golf Club - the owners of the lagoon - and the agriculture industry which creates a large amount of sediment and run-off into the waterway, Cr Bill Trevor has said.

The council started work this week to flush the creek entrance.

"A report was commissioned by the Bargara Golf Club in 2009 which looked at several potential options to address some of the concerns,” Cr Trevor said.

"All of these options were quite costly ($1-2 million), and at the time of the report, there was very little data available to inform that process.

"It should also be noted that the lagoon system was further impacted by the 2013 flood, which introduced extremely high volumes of sediment into the system.

"This sedimentation episode has drastically altered the overall depth of the lagoon, which has in turn made the whole system more susceptible to algae outbreaks and oxygen depletion.

"Council remains confident that flushing the system regularly is the best approach it can take with the current design of the causeway and culverts.”

Central Queensland University's engineering department has partnered with the council to gain better knowledge to inform possible new designs and Dr Ben Taylor said the council's current management approach was the best practice option until better data could be uncovered.

"Culverts and improving run-off from farms - which is the biggest issue affecting the waterway - have been suggested,” Dr Taylor said.

"But back in 2009 a lot of assumptions were made.

"Our techniques and technology has improved vastly since the 2009 study.

"We have now have a student doing his honours thesis on hydrodynamic modelling, where you construct a computer model of a particular water body, so that we can simulate sediment flow and other processes.

"We're hoping that will be a platform to use to then run some subsequent studies to inform council and the golf club.”