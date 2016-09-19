Creative mind spurs Megan's macrame

MACRAME: Megan Thorpe has created a macrame business where she creates beautiful pieces from natural rope.

WHAT started as a creative decorating idea for her wedding has turned into a passionate hobby that Megan Thorpe is sharing with bohemian decor lovers around the region.

From her charming cottage style home in Bundaberg, Mrs Thorpe spends her free time making beautiful, one-of-a-kind macrame pieces that she sells online through her store Dreaming Vintage.

"It all started with my wedding, I decided to do the decorating myself so afterwards I had a lot of decorations left over," she said.

"I put them all in my house and then began doing some research on boho vintage themes when I came across the style of macrame."

MACRAME: Megan Thorpe has created a macrame business where she creates beautiful pieces from natural rope. Mike Knott BUN150916MACRAME3

The unique knot craft is a form of textile-making using knotting rather than weaving or knitting.

Mrs Thorpe said she had been continuously experimenting with macrame, creating decor items out of natural cotton rope and driftwood.

"I have always had a desire and passion for all things creative," she said.

"I love macrame because the options are endless in where you can go with designs."

From wall hangers, dream catchers, baby chairs, swing chairs, hammocks and more, Mrs Thorpe said macrame could be a gorgeous and unique addition to any home.

"Everything I do is personalised. My customers will give me a description of what they want or feel would work well in their home and then leave it to me to create something just for them," she said.

"I am finding everything that I do is custom made, not one item is the same."

MACRAME: Megan Thorpe has created a macrame business where she creates beautiful pieces from natural rope. Mike Knott BUN150916MACRAME2

Mrs Thorpe said the creation of her pieces could take from as little as half an hour for small designs to a week for some of her bigger projects.

"It really differs, depending on what the customer wants," she said.

"I have found that, even though macrame has been around for a very long time, it is the modern designs that are now becoming very popular."

"A lot of my customers want that type of look in their houses and I just love making it for them, it is my meditation."

To see Mrs Thorpe's creations head to her Instagram or Facebook pages under the name Dreaming Vintage.