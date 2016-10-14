Crash victims take off

TWO people fled the scene of a car rollover on Avoca and Duffy Sts early this morning.

Police, paramedics and fire crews attended the incident at about 3.40am.

A Queensland Police Media spokesman said a car was travelling along Avoca St when it rolled.

"The two occupants had both jumped out of the vehicle and taken off,” the spokesman said.

"Police located the passenger of the vehicle a short time later but the driver is still outstanding.”

The passenger was checked over by paramedics for minor injuries and was not taken to hospital.