Crash victim has flashbacks to moment husband died

Carolyn Archer
| 23rd Nov 2016 5:00 PM
TRAGEDY: Edward Young, 53, died in the crash, two days before Christmas last year.
TRAGEDY: Edward Young, 53, died in the crash, two days before Christmas last year. Jodie Dixon

TWO day before Christmas and on the day of her birthday, a Toowoomba woman watched her husband of 30 years die beside her as they sat trapped in the wreckage of their mangled car.

Jennifer and Edward Young, 53, were travelling north to celebrate Christmas with their family when Gladstone woman Susan Cheryl Zielke took her attention off the road and reached for a water bottle.

In those seconds of inattention the car Zeilke was driving crossed double white lines on to the wrong side of the Bruce Hwy at Monduran and slammed head-on into the Youngs' car.

Zielke was also travelling to see family for Christmas in Noosa but her decision to reach for a water bottle while driving around a sweeping corner meant by the time her husband - a passenger in the car -yelled out, it was too late to avoid the collision.

Yesterday in the Bundaberg District Court, Zielke, 64, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death in relation to the crash on December 23 last year.

HORRIFIC MEMORIES: Jennifer Young has flashbacks to the moment her husband, Edward, died after the crash on December 23 last year.
HORRIFIC MEMORIES: Jennifer Young has flashbacks to the moment her husband, Edward, died after the crash on December 23 last year. Jodie Dixon

In a victim impact handed up to the court, Mrs Young outlined how the death of her husband had devastated her and their children's lives and how she was haunted by his final moments

Just 12 months before the crash the couple had bought their dream home in Toowoomba and were looking forward to retirement.

Instead Mrs Young has flashbacks of hearing her husband struggling for breath as he succumbed his injuries.

It took five hours for emergency services to cut Mr Young from the wreckage.

During sentencing Judge Leanne Clare told Zielke her actions on that day were something any driver might do on any day of the week.

"Sometimes it might be safe ... but on this particular day, on this particular part of the road and for the length of time you took your eyes of the road it was a tragedy,” she said.

"The lives of the Young family have changed forever and your life will never be the same.

"Nothing will bring back Mr Young. No sentence can atone for what the Young family have lost.”

In handing down her sentence, Judge Clare said took into consideration Zielke's previously impeccable traffic history and said she believed she was genuinely remorseful.

She also noted Zielke was highly regarded as a pillar of the community who had taken on the responsibility of caring for her disabled nephew.

Zielke's was sentenced to two years in jail, suspended after serving six months.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  buncourt bundaberg district court dangerous driving causing death dangerous operation of a motor vehicle edward young susan zielke

