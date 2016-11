CRASH: The crash involving two cars on Ashfield Rd and Bargara Rd.

A CRASH involving two cars left a number of people injured and a car flipped on its roof this morning.

The crash happened on the corner of Ashfield Rd and Bargara Rd at about 8.38am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said one car contained a number of people, including a baby.

The second car contained an elderly female driver.

Two people were taken to Bundaberg Hospital with minor injuries.