Crash came after gay crush, court told

A MAN who crashed a car says he was drink and drug driving to escape the flirtations of another man.

Jordan Conner Mead, 22, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday to driving without due care or attention and drink driving after crashing the car, which he didn't own, on Moore Park Rd.

The court heard Mead was driving home from a Moore Park house, where the owner of the car lived, on July 10 when the crash happened.

Police prosecutor Acting Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said Mead blew 0.045 when police tested his breath about 5.05am. Under the conditions of his licence, he was required to have a zero blood alcohol level. Marijuana was also found in Mead's system.

Defence lawyer Lavonda Maloy told the court Mead had learning disabilities and behavioural problems as a child that carried on throughout his adult life.

She said on the night of the crash he had been "hit on” by a male occupant of the house, which had left him feeling "offended” and "harassed”.

"Once the occupants of the home had fallen asleep, he made his escape,” she said.

Mead was convicted and sentenced to three months jail wholly suspended for three years and disqualified from driving for six months.