CQU takes the cake for job and salary outcomes

IF YEAR 12 graduates need an excuse to study at home once they enter tertiary education, then statistics released about CQUniversity might just fit the bill.

The Federal Government has published data on the Quality Indicators for Learning and Teaching (QILT) website highlighting the uni's positive record for graduate job and salary outcomes.

For undergraduate labour force outcomes, CQUniversity is in the top five universities (overall) for both full-time employment and median salaries, and it's the absolute top for these indicators in the field of Architecture and Built Environment.

In the field of Engineering, CQUniversity tops the nation for median salaries and it's also tops for full-time employment for Teacher Education.

CQUniversity's QILT outcomes for undergraduates include a full-time employment rate of 80.6% (national average 69.5%) and a median salary of $60,000 (national average $56,000).

Vice-Chancellor Professor Scott Bowman said the employment outcomes were driven by CQUniversity's strong record of engagement with employers and industry sectors, ensuring that students have plenty of work integrated learning experiences.

"These employment results showcase the high reputation of the courses we deliver across more than 20 delivery sites throughout Australia, as well as via distance education,” Prof Bowman said.

Across postgraduate outcomes, CQUniversity is in the top two universities for full-time employment and median salaries in Engineering and it's also a leader in the fields of health services and support and teacher education.

CQUniversity's QILT outcomes for coursework postgraduates include a full-time employment rate of 89.2% (national average 83.4%) and a median salary of $96,000 (national average $80,000).

The undergraduate course experience data puts CQUniversity in the top two for Overall Satisfaction in Agriculture and Environmental Studies; and Law and Paralegal Studies.

It is also in the top five for Overall Satisfaction in Architecture and Built Environment, and in the top five 5 for Overall Satisfaction and Good Teaching in Teacher Education.

In national trends, the job market for new university graduates has strengthened over the past year, with more than seven out of 10 in a full-time job just four months after graduation.

"This puts paid to confected claims that universities are producing an oversupply of graduates who can't get a job,” Universities Australia Chief Executive Belinda Robinson said.

Ms Robinson says the 2016 Graduate Outcomes Survey confirmed that a university education remains a good investment.

"A university education does more than strengthen your job prospects - it also equips people with the breadth of skills they need to navigate a changing economy,” she said.