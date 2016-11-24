COVER-UP: Shock as work begins to paint over mural

AGEING PAINT: The wall was painting by seven artists from Sydney during the 2012 Crush Festival.

BUNDABERG residents are gutted after seeing a painter hard at work removing a famous mural at Electra Court.

But painter Mark Terry, who has been commissioned to repaint the wall, said the painting had lost its life and was damaged in a number of areas.

"I know people will be upset, but I can actually put my hand behind parts of it where the paint is flaking off,” he said.

"I am aware people have strong feelings about this wall and some are negative and some are positive and they want it to stay.

"The last thing we want to do is upset anyone.”

The wall was painted by Sydney artists during an event, called Seven Artists in Seven Days, during the 2012 Crush Festival.

The building is leased by real estate Raine and Horne and the new work will feature its name along with some new artwork.

NEW VISION: Mark Terry says artwork will feature in the mural he's been commissioned to paint. Paul Donaldson BUN241116WALL3

Mr Terry said there would still be an element of art in the new signage and people may be surprised by what he creates.

"We want to put something on there that will reflect Bundaberg's story, maybe a timeline and something to do with the floods and overcoming adversity.

"Banding together and maybe something to do with the mud army.”

Ainsley Gatley voiced her opinion on Facebook, saying it was a shame to see the mural go after the effort that went it.

NEW MURAL: Electra Court will look different in coming weeks. Paul Donaldson BUN241116WALL1

Bec McPherson said she was disappointed.

"I teach art classes near there every Monday and Tuesday,” she said.

"This is where I sit and get inspired.

"Being a young self employed artist in a world of bland, blank walls, this particular place made me feel as though my career path had meaning.

"Bundaberg needed something 'fresh and different' and this wall was it for many young artists.”

Ms McPerson said each stroke of paint going over the mural felt like a kick in the guts.

Mr Terry said reflecting on the past would play a big part in the new artwork and hoped the community would come to enjoy it as much as the one it was replacing.