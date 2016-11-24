35°
News

COVER-UP: Shock as work begins to paint over mural

Emma Reid
| 24th Nov 2016 6:04 PM
AGEING PAINT: The wall was painting by seven artists from Sydney during the 2012 Crush Festival.
AGEING PAINT: The wall was painting by seven artists from Sydney during the 2012 Crush Festival. Paul Donaldson BUN241116WALL2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BUNDABERG residents are gutted after seeing a painter hard at work removing a famous mural at Electra Court.

But painter Mark Terry, who has been commissioned to repaint the wall, said the painting had lost its life and was damaged in a number of areas.

"I know people will be upset, but I can actually put my hand behind parts of it where the paint is flaking off,” he said.

"I am aware people have strong feelings about this wall and some are negative and some are positive and they want it to stay.

"The last thing we want to do is upset anyone.”

The wall was painted by Sydney artists during an event, called Seven Artists in Seven Days, during the 2012 Crush Festival.

The building is leased by real estate Raine and Horne and the new work will feature its name along with some new artwork.

NEW VISION: Mark Terry says artwork will feature in the mural he&#39;s been commissioned to paint.
NEW VISION: Mark Terry says artwork will feature in the mural he's been commissioned to paint. Paul Donaldson BUN241116WALL3

Mr Terry said there would still be an element of art in the new signage and people may be surprised by what he creates.

"We want to put something on there that will reflect Bundaberg's story, maybe a timeline and something to do with the floods and overcoming adversity.

"Banding together and maybe something to do with the mud army.”

Ainsley Gatley voiced her opinion on Facebook, saying it was a shame to see the mural go after the effort that went it.

NEW MURAL: Electra Court will look different in coming weeks.
NEW MURAL: Electra Court will look different in coming weeks. Paul Donaldson BUN241116WALL1

Bec McPherson said she was disappointed.

"I teach art classes near there every Monday and Tuesday,” she said.

"This is where I sit and get inspired.

"Being a young self employed artist in a world of bland, blank walls, this particular place made me feel as though my career path had meaning.

"Bundaberg needed something 'fresh and different' and this wall was it for many young artists.”

Ms McPerson said each stroke of paint going over the mural felt like a kick in the guts.

Mr Terry said reflecting on the past would play a big part in the new artwork and hoped the community would come to enjoy it as much as the one it was replacing.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  artwork bundaberg crush festival electra court mark terry

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

$600k funding for Bundaberg resilience projects

$600k funding for Bundaberg resilience projects

ALMOST $600,000 of funding for four Bundaberg community resilience projects have been granted boosting the region's capabilities during another flood event.

Community gathers to farewell Dylan

FLY HIGH: In loving memory of Dylan Gary Hicks.

'A loving son and loyal friend'

COVER-UP: Shock as work begins to paint over mural

AGEING PAINT: The wall was painting by seven artists from Sydney during the 2012 Crush Festival.

'The last thing we want to do is upset anyone'

No solution yet to backpacker tax debacle

BIG WIN: The Senate has backed Jacqui Lambie's backpacker tax proposal.

Farmers frustrated by backpacker tax delay

Local Partners

$600k funding for Bundaberg resilience projects

ALMOST $600,000 of funding for four Bundaberg community resilience projects have been granted boosting the region's capabilities during another flood event.

Crews treat man following truck rollover

Ambulance generic

Ambos kept busy by events all over Queensland

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

WHAT'S ON: Thursday, November 24

GAME ON: Bundaberg Library is hosting a board games evening tonight.

Five things you need to know

WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, November 23

GRAB A BAG: The annual Old Bags Lunch, hosted by mayoress Christine Dempsey, is on today.

Five things you need to know

Home is never far from Gretel Scarlett's heart

Home is never far from Gretel Scarlett's heart

Part one of The Morning Bulletin's chat with the musical theatre star looks at her childhood in Central Queensland.

Liam Hemsworth gives Miley Cyrus a new ring

Miley Cyrus' birthday gift from Instagram

Liam Hemsworth gifted Miley Cyrus a rainbow ring for her birthday

The Veronicas bare it all for stunning ARIAs performance

The Veronicas perform during the 30th ARIA Awards, at The Star, in Sydney, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. (AAP Image/Paul Miller) NO ARCHIVING

The Veronicas are all anyone is talking about in the ARIAs aftermath

First Contact season two: seeing reality in black and white

Ian 'Dicko' Dickson features in season two of the TV series First Contact.

IAN ‘Dicko’ Dickson talks about his profound outback experience.

New Nowhere Boys, and girl, a hit with viewers

The cast of Nowhere Boys: Two Moons Rising, from left, William McKenna, Jo Klocek, Kamil Ellis, Luca Sardelis and Jordie Race-Coldrey.

A CHANGE of cast has allowed the hit show to move in a new direction

What's on the big screen this week

Billy Bob Thornton and Brett Kelly in a scene from Bad Santa 2.

BILLY Bob Thornton returns as anti-hero Willie Soke in Bad Santa 2.

"Born with insight and a raised fist...”

Raised Fist will destory Brisbane on December 4. Photo Contributed

Raised Fist return to Australia

GORGEOUS QUEENSLANDER IN AN EVER POPULAR CENTRAL LOCATION!

190a George Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 3 1 2 $260,000

Oozing character inside and out, from the picket fence to the ornate plastered ceilings, any Queenslander lover must inspect this home! Freshly polished floors and...

CHECK OUT THIS FOR ABSOLUTE VAULE - OUTSTANDING BUYING

12 Sutherland Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

CARAVAN BAY + DOUBLE SHED + POOL + 2 LARGE LIVING AREAS Must see 4 bedroom home with 2 great size living areas, side access plus shed, in ground pool, 5 car...

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $340,000

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

SUPER SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

5 Que Hee Street, Kepnock 4670

House 5 2 2 $299,900

Situated directly across from a lovely park offering splendid views in popular Kepnock sits this super spacious family brick and tile home. The location provides...

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINING HOME - 2 LIVING AREAS + POOL + 6 x 6 SHED + SOLAR

29 Maughan Street, Thabeban 4670

House 3 2 2 $339,000

Get in and be ready for Christmas in this fantastic entertaining home that will be sure to tick the boxes and satisfy all members of the family. Attributes of...

FRESHLY PANTED INTERIOR, GREAT 1ST HOME OR INVESTMENT

26 McLachlan Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $229,000

Can't beat walking into a home and smelling the freshly painted interior; looks so good and feels very inviting. Comprising 3 bedrooms and a generous sized lounge...

MUST BE SOLD - BANG FOR BUCK BRICK IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC

5 MacGregor Court, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 2 $238,500

This tidy 3 bedroom brick home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a low maintenance property in a quiet cul de sac with no work to do except...

FIRST CLASS POSITION TO BE SOLD - ABSOLUTELY IMMACULATE

193 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy ocean front perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings with expansive and unrestrictive views that are...

4 BEDROOM BRICK BEAUTY

23 Totten Street, Kepnock 4670

House 4 1 2 $257,000

Say Hello to a Good Buy! Inspect this brick beauty in Kepnock. Features 4 bedrooms and is a very neat and tidy older style brick veneer home in a great location...

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! YOU WON&#39;T BE DISAPPOINTED!

97 Dittmann Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 O/A $419,000

A newly reduced price, exceptional value for the standard of home that is being presented. Impeccably presented, this property is the pinnacle of class and quality...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!